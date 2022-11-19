Scorecard

Australia vs New Zealand 54 Score 4 10 Tries 0 7 Conversions 0 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

Australia 54 (Sergis 2, Kelly 2, Cherrington 2, Robinson, Aiken, Pelite, Tonegato tries; Brown 4 goals, Brigginshaw 3 goals) def. New Zealand 4 (Bartlett try)

Updates

2:03am AEDT - 'For those who said I'm too old, I'm still here and I'm going for France' declares an ecstatic Ali Brigginshaw as she claims her Player of the Match honours.

1:59am AEDT - FULL-TIME! The Jillaroos are WORLD CHAMPIONS once again as the reigning title holders claim another trophy in a dominant 54-4 victory.

1:56am AEDT - The Jillaroos continue to pepper the Ferns' try-line, however New Zealand's defence holds strong as Ali Brigginshaw is announced Player of the Match over the intercom. What a moment for the 32 year-old!

1:51am AEDT - TRY! Evania Pelite has spiders on her as she throws off SIX Kiwi attempted tackles to score in the left corner. The winger scooped the ball off the turf 20 metres out, and had plenty to do - not that it phased the flyer.

Brigginshaw can't slot this one, 54-4 now. It's an easy afternoon for the trophy engraver.

1:48am AEDT - TRY! That's a very fast double for Cherrington as a Jillaroos break is tossed around through the hands, finding a bull-at-the-gates Cherrington, who only has to run 15 metres to score her second.

Brigginshaw has the tee back and brings up the half century for Australia. 50-4.

1:45am AEDT - TRY! Kennedy Cherrington scores a barnstorming try as she hits-and-spins her way over the try-line, despite a number of Kiwi defenders clinging onto the Parramatta star.

Lauren Brown's conversion brings Australia to a walloping 44-4 lead.

1:43am AEDT - Play is stopped as one of the Kiwi Ferns loom to have suffered a serious injury. Fingers crossed here as she gets back to her feet and back into the defensive line.

1:38am AEDT - TRY! New Zealand are on the board as the Old Trafford crowd absolutely erupt here. An Amber Hall offload on the left side sees the ball swing left, and eventually into the hands of Madison Bartlett, who has the first Kiwi points of the final.

New Zealand can't convert, 38-4 to Australia with 15 minutes left on the clock here.

1:35am AEDT - It's a NO TRY to Evania Pelite as the winger bobbles the footy over the try-line, they all want in on the try-scoring now.

The Ferns earn a penalty in the ensuing set as New Zealand claim a rare attacking opportunity.

1:30am AEDT - TRY! Now Tarryn Aiken gets her name on the board as Australia look to run riot at the backend of this one.

It was Aiken's bullet pass that fired Evania Pelite down the touchline on halfway, before the winger flung the ball back into the five-eighth's hands for the Jillaroos seventh try.

Brown converts, 38-0 to the Jillaroos. They're just over 20 minutes away from claiming the World Cup trophy now.

1:26am AEDT - NO TRY! Robinson can't ground the ball as the outside back loses possession during he grounding. Seven-tackle set for New Zealand.

1:25am AEDT - We're heading upstairs! Brigginshaw's kick lands into the bread basket of Brisbane team mate Julia Robinson, however the winger may have bobbled the ball in the put down.

1:21am AEDT - TRY! The Jillaroos are really finding their rhythm now. Kezie Apps bursts through defenders after a nifty Brigginshaw pass, Apps only taking a few steps before finding Sergis on her hip.

The centre has her double as she rolls over the try-line, Australia becoming more dominant as the game goes on.

Brown slots another as the lead blows out to 32-0.

1:19am AEDT - TRY! The difference between these sides today is a simple one - the Jillaroos haven't squandered their opportunities.

It's another Brigginshaw try-assist as the halfback gets the ball on the left-hand side, turning it back inside to Emma Tonegato who races through the defensive line and around Apii Nicholls to score under the posts.

Lauren Brown slots it front as the Jillaroos pull away to a 26-0 lead.

1:17am AEDT - New Zealand's kick has way too much pepper on it as it seals over the dead-ball line, and hands Australia a seven-tackle set.

1:16am AEDT - Evania Pelite is a pro as she takes a Raecene MacGregor bomb on her line, and races around defenders to the 20 metre line, letting off the pressure immediately.

1:12am AEDT - The Jillaroos physical dominance has the leaders starting their set on halfway through Sam Bremner. Brigginshaw's grubber rebounds off Kiwi legs, however Johnston fumbles the regather.

Let off for New Zealand as they receive a penalty two plays later.

1:11am AEDT - We're back underway for the second half here!

Superb opening half for the @AusJillaroos here. Their attack is flashy but it's their contact in defence that has the reigning champions 20-0 up at half-time. Can the @NZRL_Kiwis Ferns make a come back in the second-half?

12:57am AEDT - HALF-TIME! Mele makes yet another breaks the siren sounds in the background, however the Jillaroos' scramble is too good for their arch-rivals, defusing the play and ensuring the favourites take a 20-0 lead into the break.

12:51am AEDT - TRY! Make it a double for Isabelle Kelly, as Tarryn Aiken's short-ball puts the Rooster into half a gap, and that's al the classy centre needs as she carries Mele and Nicholls across the line.

Lauren Brown takes the kicking tee this time and slots it from the left-edge, extending the Jillaroos lead to 20.

12:50am AEDT - OUCH! Gasps around the stadium as Mya Hill-Moana delivers the hit of the tournament, laying out Julia Robinson on halfway. The winger somehow maintains possession.

12:49am AEDT - Mele Hufanga is warming into this one. The centre makes a half-break down the right side, however Isabelle Kelly is there to chop down the hulking outside back.

12:47am AEDT - A let down for the Kiwi Ferns as their captain Krystal Rota puts it down in a heavy tackle. Another opportunity slips away for the underdogs.

12:46am AEDT - A massive let off for the Kiwi's as a penalty for offside get's them out of trouble here. New Zealand go on the attack 40 metres out from the Australian line. They desperately need points before the break.

12:42am AEDT - TRY! The Jillaroos go from defending their line to scoring at the other end within 60 seconds. Brigginshaw puts in a deft chip-kick from 40 metres out to the left wing.

Madison Bartlett allows the ball to bounce straight into the arms of Julia Robinson, who races away for the Jillaroos third of the first-half.

Brigginshaw can't convert, and let's the score stay at 14-0 in favour of Australia.

12:41am AEDT - Otesa Pule puts the ball down in a tackle, massive let off for the Jillaroos.

12:40am AEDT - The Kiwi's can't find points but do find a repeat set after Kennedy Cherrington puts down a grubber. Another set for New Zealand here.

12:38am AEDT - This could be a massive moments for the Ferns. Sergis takes a hit-up 30 metres out from the Jillaroos line and drops it in the tackle, some great field position for the Kiwis here.

12:36am AEDT - Caitlin Johnston makes an impact seconds after entering the fray with a barnstorming run up the middle. The ball finds Aiken on the left, though her cut-out pass flies into touch. Ferns' ball.

12:34am AEDT - Australia attack deep into the Ferns' half, however can't capitalise. It's all Jillaroos here.

12:30am AEDT - TRY! Now we have the other centre on the board as Sydney Roosters' flyer Isabelle Kelly scores Australia's second. It all started with a Brigginshaw break 40 metres out, flinging a no-look offload to Kezie Apps, who's eventually brought down short of the line.

The Jillaroos swing it left, finding Kelly on the edge.

Brigginshaw can't convert this one, 10-0 now to Australia.

12:28am AEDT - The Kiwis make a break of their own, however the underdogs can't find points, tackled metres out from their own line on the last.

12:27am AEDT - The Jillaroos again attack the New Zealand line, Isabelle Kelly throwing an inside ball to Sam Bremner, who is hit hard in the tackle. The Australian fullback loses the footy in the play-the-ball.

12:23am AEDT - The Jillaroos back up points with a strong set, the Jillaroos are really showing their brute strength in their defence as well. Australia are up for this one.

12:20am AEDT - TRY! Ali Brigginshaw drifts off to the right edge, throws a dummy before landing a beautiful short-pass into the hands of Jess Sergis, who carries two defenders over the line for the opener.

Brigginshaw converts, 6-0 Jillaroos.

12:18am AEDT - Nearly! The Jillaroos assault the Kiwi Ferns' try-line but the New Zealand outfit hold out the favourites here, regathering Brigginshaw's grubber on the last.

12:15AM AEDT - Kick-off is underway here in the women's World Cup final as Ali Brigginshaw's boot starts the clash.

11:30pm (AEDT)

Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the women's Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand here at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off is about 45 minutes away, and we will have the team lists for you shortly.

Jillaroos

2 Sam Bremner

10 Julia Robinson

11 Jessica Sergis

5 Isabelle Kelly

24 Evania Pelite

12 Tarryn Aiken

3 Ali Brigginshaw

23 Shannon Mato

8 Keeley Davis

16 Kennedy Cherrington

18 Yasmin Clyesdale

1 Kezie Apps (c)

4 Simaima Taufa

14 Lauren Brown

6 Emma Tonegato

13 Shaylee Bemnt

20 Caitlin Johnson

9 Holi Wheeler (18th man)

Kiwi Ferns

1 Api Nicholls

3 Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly

24 Mele Hufanga

4 Paige McGregor

5 Madison Bartlett

15 Abigail Roache

7 Raecene McGregor

23 Briana Clark

9 Krystal Rota (c)

10 Annette-Claudia Nu'uausala

11 Roxette Murdoch-Masilla

12 Amber Hall

13 Georgia Hale

14 Nita Maynard

8 Mya Hill-Moana

18 Otesa Pule

17 Christyl Stowers

16 Charlotte Scanlan (18th man)

Australia and New Zealand will clash yet again in the women's Rugby League World Cup final, with the Jillaroos looking for a three-peat.

Zero Tackle will cover the game live from 12:15am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.

The Jillaroos have won two straight women's Rugby League World Cups, taking out the 2013 final 22-12 over New Zealand, and the 2017 final - held in Brisbane - by 23 points to 16.

New Zealand are the only team to have played in all five women's Rugby League World Cup finals though, having won the 2000, 2003 and 2008 tournaments, beating Australia in the third of those.

Australia were able to record a 10 points to 8 win over New Zealand when the teams faced off in York during the group stage, with Australia then thumping Papua New Guinea 82-0 in the semi-finals, while New Zealand had the tougher assignment, but ultimately beat hosts England.

Refresh the page below for live updates.