The quarter-finals fixtures for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup are being locked in over the final weekend of action during the group stage.

The quarter-finals will be played between Friday November 4 and Sunday November 6 - that's Saturday November 5 and Monday November 7 in Australia, and all four matches will be direct knockout games with the winners passing to the semi-finals.

Of the four groups, Group A and D will be set on one side of the draw, while Group B (featuring Australia) and Group C (featuring New Zealand) will be on the other side of the draw.

Of the eight teams will progress through to the quarter-finals at the tournament, all eight are now virtually set, with only a heavy defeat for Papua New Guinea in their final game on Tuesday morning (AEDT) against Wales able to upset the status quo.

Should the Kumuls pick up a win or lose by less than 22 points against Wales, they will move through to play England who topped Group A on Sunday morning (AEDT) in Wigan. If Wales manage a 22-point win, they would go through, with three teams in the group currently on one win.

The Cook Islands for and against of -92 makes them an impossibility to advance.

Samoa finished in second spot in Group A following their win over France in the final week, with a huge quarter-final clash against Tonga who topped Group D to be played as the final fixture in the opening week of finals.

On the other side of the draw, Australia and New Zealand topped their respective groups. The Kangaroos will take on Lebanon, who join the Kiwis in progressing out of C, while New Zealand will take on Fiji in a repeat of the boilover from the 2017 World Cup which was held in Australia and New Zealand.

Fixtures for 2022 Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals

Saturday, 6:30am (AEDT): Australia (Group B winner) vs Lebanon (Group C runner-up) at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Sunday, 1:30am (AEDT): England (Group A winner) vs TBC (Group D runner-up) at DW Stadium, Wigan

Sunday, 6:30am (AEDT): New Zealand (Group C winner) vs Fiji (Group B runner-up) at MKM Stadium, Hull

Monday, 1:30am (AEDT): Tonga (Group D winner) vs Samoa (Group A runner-up) at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington