England will look to continue their run at a home Rugby League World Cup as they take on rugby league mad Papua New Guinea in the second quarter-final of the weekend.

England worked their way through the group stage with relative ease, hammering Samoa in the tournament opener, before beating Greece and France in their next two games.

The Kumuls fell to Tonga, but otherwise were successful during the group stage to finish second out of Group D.

England vs PNG 46 Score 6 9 Tries 1 5 Conversions 1 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

England 46 (Tommy Makinson 5, Dominic Young, George Williams, Thomas Burgess, Kallum Watkins tries; Tommy Makinson 5 goals) lead Papua New Guinea 6 (Jimmy Ngutlik try, Rhyse Martin goal)

3:20am - FULL TIME. England kick long off the scrum however the ball bounces out, and England advance to the semi-finals. That's all from us here at DW Stadium, tune it at 6:30am as Scott Pryde runs you through the New Zealand vs Fiji clash, live on Zero Tackle.

3:19am AEDT - We're going to Adam Gee with a captain's challenge in the final 30 seconds. The Kumuls are contesting a knock-on.

3:17am AEDT - The Kumuls receive a penalty 40 metres after a skirmish in the dying minutes.

3:13am AEDT - TRY! The former Golden Boot winer is on song after a flying cut-out pass finds Makinson for FIVE! Geez this English side are spoilt for choice on the wings this tournament.

Makinson can't convert, England lead 46-6.

3:11am AEDT - The Kumuls intercept the ball however Lam slides into touch, and England will attack Papua New Guinea's line.

3:07am AEDT - TRY! The Kumuls are on the board after a brilliant grubber from Lachlan Lam off the scrum finds Jimmy Ngutlik, who gets a hand on the ball before it sails over the dead ball-line.

Rhyse Martin is deadly with the boot as always and cuts the English lead to 42-6.

3:00am AEDT - The Kumuls refuse to go down without a fight here, however drop it a metre out from their own line as England look to extend the score.

2:54am AEDT - TRY! Makinson won't be denied this time. A bumping run from Mike McMeeken finds Herbie Farnworth with the one-handed pass, and all the Brisbane centre has to do is draw Rodrick Tai and pass to Makinson for number four.

The winger misses the conversion. 42-0.

2:53am AEDT - They've done it AGAIN. Great defence denies Makinson for a fourth, however the Kumuls give away a penalty despite holding possession after an incorrect play-the-ball.

2:50am AEDT - Papua New Guinea keep shooting themselves in the foot here, defending well and earning a seven-tackle set, only to drop it 40 metres from their own line. England on the attack.

2:47am AEDT - The Kumuls earn themselves a repeat set, however turn it over through Kyle Laybutt two plays later.

2:46am AEDT - England go oh so close, however Williams' kick is too deep, and the Kumuls have a seven-tackle set.

2:41am AEDT - England have themselves a repeat set following a deft Jack Welsby grubber. The Lions turn the ball over two plays later, and the Kumuls will start their set 75 metres away from England's line.

2:39am AEDT - England receive a penalty on their 40 metre line, and go straight on the attack to start the half.

2:35AM AEDT - Play is back underway for the second-half here at DW Stadium.

2:23am AEDT - HALF-TIME. A scrappy end to the half as England head up the sheds 38-0 in the lead.

2:15am AEDT - Repeat set PNG! A Kyle Laybutt grubber is batted dead and Papua New Guinea will attack England's line again.

2:13am AEDT - The Kumuls finally have the ball, however turn it over on halfway through Justin Olam. The English follow suit, dropping it the next play via Watkins. Kumls scrum on half-way.

2:06am AEDT - Captain's challenge from England here. The referee calls a 20 metre tap after Alex Johnston catches the ball in-goal, however captain Sam Tomkins isn't so sure.

2:03am AEDT - TRY! England are blowing them away now. Herbie Farnworth finds space on the left and finds Chris Hill, who's tackled 20 metres out. A long ball from Victor Radley finds Young, who offloads to Kallum Watkins back inside for England's sixth.

Makinson slots it from the right touchline, and suddenly it's 32-0.

2:00am AEDT - TRY! Stop the fight! A slashing run through the middle from John Bateman finds the ball in Sam Tomkins' hands, who draws the fullback and passes to Kallum Watkins. The centre offloads to George Williams, who slides over despite being tackled five metres out.

Makinson converts from in front, 26-0 England.

1:58am AEDT - TRY! Makinson take a bow, the winger has a double. The outside back forces his way over after collecting a Williams kick.

He converts his own try, and suddenly the lead expands to 20-0.

1:53am AEDT - TRY! Williams' boot does it again, this time a short kick is batted back by Sam Tomkins into the hands of John Bateman, and from their it's a simple shift to Dominic Young who bags his ninth try of the World Cup.

Makinson's kick is waved away, England leads 14-0 now.

1:52am AEDT - The boot of Williams earns England a repeat set after Nene MacDonald bats the grubber kick over the dead ball line.

1:50am AEDT - Phenomenal defence from England. A shallow cross-field kick lands in the bread basket of Rodrick Tai, however the Englishman swarm the Kumuls' winger and drag him into touch.

1:46am AEDT - TRY! England go back-to-back, as Makinson scores a try of his own. Rhyse Martin hammers George Williams in a tackle mid-field, however the halfback found a quick play-the-ball, with Makinson on the spot to plant down Sam Tomkins' grubber in the corner.

Makinson can't convert from the touchline, the Lions lead 10-0.

1:43am AEDT - TRY! The Kumuls come up with an error on their line and England go on the attack, a nifty ball from McIlorum finds Thomas Burgess, who opens the scoring with his fourth of the tournament.

Makinson converts to hand England an early 6-0 lead.

1:40am AEDT - Mike McIlorum goes awfully close but can't ground the ball over the line.

1:38am AEDT - Tommy Makinson's kick-off gets us underway here at DW Stadium.

1:24am AEDT - The anthems are about to get away, but not before the princess of Wales greets the players! Minutes away in this one.

1:19am AEDT - Josh Addo-Carr's five-try performance saw the Kangaroo jump to the top of the tournament's try-scorers list with 11, it'll take a hat-trick from Knights winger Dom Young to equalise with the Foxx. Can the Englishman do it in his first RLWC?

1:12am AEDT - The rain is drizzling here at DW Stadium as England and Papua New Guinea both look to book themselves a semi-final clash against either Samoa or Tonga in London next week.

12:45am AEDT - Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle for our live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup as quarter-final weekend continues.

England and Papua New Guinea will clash in the second game of the weekend at the DW Stadium in Wigan, with the hosts heading in as heavy favourites, but no sure thing against the Kumuls.

Teams are released, and we are about 45 minutes away from kick-off, so we will have them for you ahead of the game getting underway.

ENGLAND

1 Sam Tomkins

14 Dominic Young

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Herbie Farnworth

2 Tommy Makinson

6 Jack Welsby

7 George Williams

8 Thomas Burgess

9 Michael McIllorum

18 Chris Hill

11 Elliott Whitehead

12 John Bateman

13 Victor Radley

15 Morgan Knowles

16 Matty Lees

17 Mike Cooper

20 Mike McMeeken

24 Kai Pearce-Paul (18th man)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

1 Alex Johnston

19 Jimmy Ngutlik

3 Nene Macdonald

4 Justin Olam

20 Rodrick Tai

6 Kyle Laybutt

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Wellington Albert

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Sylvester Namo

11 Nixon Putt

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Jacob Alick

15 Dan Russell

16 Mackenzie Yei

22 Jeremiah Simbiken

23 Watson Boas

18 Keven Appo (18th man)