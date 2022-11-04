Australia have beaten Fiji, Scotland and Italy - all in convincing fashion - during the group stage. Lebanon took the challenge to New Zealand in their group opener on the other hand, before claiming a pair of wins over Ireland and Jamaica to finish second in Group C and qualify for the knockout stages.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of New Zealand's quarter-final against Fiji in the final four next weekend.

Scoreboard

Australia vs Lebanon 48 Score 4 9 Tries 0 6 Conversions 0 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

Australia 48 (Josh Addo-Carr 5, Cameron Murray 2, Latrell Mitchell, Liam Martin tries; Cleary 6 goals) lead Lebanon 4 (Josh Mansour try)

Updates

8:12AM AEDT - FULL-TIME! The Kangaroos receive six again in one final attacking pushing, however Haerry Grant bobbles it, and that'll do us in Huddersfield. Australia win the clash 48-4, and advance to the semi-final.

8:07AM AEDT - So close for Lindsay Collins, however the referee finds a penalty in front of 8,206 loyal rugby league fans here in Huddersfield.

8:01AM AEDT - TRY! Liam Martin crosses for Australia's ninth try of the contest after a short-ball from Harry Grant sees the Penrith back-rower crash over on the right edge.

7:59AM AEDT - A penalty hands the Kangaroos some handy field position, and the Roos start their set 20 metres out from Lebanon's line.

7:55AM AEDT - Lebanon go oh so close, however Moses' harbour bridge ball is too high for Mansour, and the ball sails into touch metres short of Australia's line.

7:50AM AEDT - TRY! That is nothing but sheer instinct. Harry Grant picks up a loose ball and breaks through tackles in the middle of the pitch before flinging a ball to Cam Munster, who drops it onto his boot before he can blink. Who else but the Foxx? The winger has FIVE!

Nathan Cleary slots it, and Australia now lead 42-4.

7:47AM AEDT - It's six again for Lebanon, and they're really turning the screws on the Kangaroos just metres out.

7:43AM AEDT - TRY! The drums are beating for the Cedars! Mitchell Moses' grubber results in an air swing fro Munster at the back, and Josh Mansour is on the spot to plant it down for the Cedars first.

Moses misses the conversion out wide, and Australia's lead is cut to 36-4.

The drums are beating for @Josh_Mansour here in Huddersfield! Lebanon are on the board.#RLWC pic.twitter.com/iqCFTt6FWf — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 4, 2022

7:40AM AEDT - Mitchell Moses finds some space down the touchline and grubbers for himself, however the halfback hits the deck after a shoulder from Addo-Carr. Lebanon receive the penalty on halfway.

7:35am AEDT - TRY! It's a four-tunate try for Addo-Carr who has a quartet of tries for the second time this World Cup. Some scraps play from Lebanon sees Mitchell scoop up the ball 15 metres, and find the flying Foxx in the left-hand corner.

Nathan Cleary has found his kicking boots, and slots it from the touchline. 36-0 Australia's way.

7:32AM AEDT - We're back underway here for the second half. Captain James Tedesco will sit out the second half, Mal Meninga deciding to push Cameron Munster to fullback, and Daly Cherry-Evans enters the fray at five-eighth.

7:16AM AEDT - The final play of the half finds Latrell Mitchell with the ball in hands, however the centre puts it down.

Australia carry a 30-0 lead into the break.

7:15AM AEDT - Jack Wighton gets under Kiraz, and is helped by his team mates in forcing the Lebanon fullback over the touchline just 15 metres out from the Kangaroos line.

7:13AM AEDT - Insufficient evidence for the challenge, meaning the Kangaroos retain their challenge, and the Cedars will attack just 10 metres out.

7:11AM AEDT - Australia are using the first captain's challenge of the evening. Adam Doueihi puts Charbel Tasipale through a gap on the left before shifting back right. The referee has called a Kangaroos knock-on.

Lebanon fans are on their feet after Charbel Tasipale bursts through the line.#RLWC pic.twitter.com/jF6i4FnYM9 — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 4, 2022

7:07AM AEDT - TRY! It's getting way too easy for Australia now. Harry Grant darts out of dummy-half and turns it inside for Cameron Murray, who has his second try in as many minutes for the 'Roos.

Nathan Cleary makes no mistake with the kick, Australia are chasing the clock at 30-0.

7:05AM AEDT - Adam Doueihi's kick-off flies over the touchline on the full, and Australia will start their set 35 metres out!

7:03AM AEDT - TRY! Australia have their fifth try of the night. Nathan Cleary's short-ball puts Angus Crichton through a yawning gap 40 metres out, who finds his former South Sydney team mate Cameron Murray in support, diving over next to the sticks.

Nathan Cleary slots his second conversion of the night, the Kangaroos now lead 24-0.

6:55AM AEDT - TRY! A fantastic break from Isaah Yeo through the middle sees the Dally M Lock of the Year tackled 20 metres sort of the Cedars line. It's a simple through the hands for the Kangaroos, this time it's Latrell Mitchell who crosses the stripe out wide.

Cleary's kick is wide again, Australia lead 18-0.

6:51AM AEDT - TRY! A courageous take from Lebanon is in vein. Kiraz takes Nathan Cleary's bomb superbly, however Cameron Munster strips the Canterbury back, and finds an unmarked Addo-Carr who has his hat-trick less than 20 minutes into the clash.

Nathan Cleary's conversion falls short, and the Kangaroos lead 14-0.

6:48AM AEDT - TRY! That's better from Australia! After a few scrappy minutes from the favourites, James Tedesco darts out of dummy-half from halfway, pushing off defenders before finding open space. Who else but the Foxx is there in support?

Nathan Cleary converts from next to the posts, and Australia's lead is stretched to 10-0.

6:46AM AEDT - The Kangaroos swing it left on the attack again, a long ball to Cameron Munster before the five-eight finds a rampaging Latrell Mitchell, however the South Sydney outside back is dragged into touch just short of the Cedars line.

6:43AM AEDT - Cameron Munster pulls out an early kick across field for the Foxx, however the winger is offside, handing Jacob Kirk an easy carry to Lebanon's 40m line.

6:42AM AEDT - Lebanon continue to pepper Australia with some towering bombs, however Addo-Carr diffuses this one safely.

6:39AM AEDT - The Kangaroos find themselves attacking the Cedars line again after an early set penalty, however Harry Grant's attempted kick finds the turf before his boot, Lebanon ball.

6:37AM AEDT - TRY! Addo-Carr has his seventh try of the tournament, however Nathan Cleary's conversion falls short. Australia lead 4-0.

6:36AM AEDT - We may have our opener. Josh Addo-Carr slides into the corner as Josh Mansour drags him out, we're going to the video ref.

6:34AM AEDT - Adam Doueihi's gruber is too long, handing the Kangaroos a seven-tackle set. Valentine Holmes finds a gap with the quick tap before finding Latrell Mitchell, who's tackled on the halfway point.

6:33AM AEDT - A horror start for Nathan Cleary as he puts his first kick of the night over the touchline on the full, the Cedars start their second set under 60 metres out from the Kangaroos line.

6:30AM AEDT - The anthems have been sung, let's get underway for this clash. We've kicked off and are underway in this one!

6:20AM AEDT - The players are up the tunnel for their final words before kick-off, fireworks are ringing around John Smith Field in the lead up to this Quarter Final clash.

6:00AM AEDT - We are live on the ground in Huddersfield and the air is crisp tonight at John Smith Stadium. Both teams will be anxiously counting down until kick-off here, with the winner set to advance to a semi-final against either New Zealand or Fiji, while the loser will be sent packing.

It's time to saddle in rugby league fans, tonight is going to be a clash to remember.

5:45am (AEDT) - Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cupquarter-finals, coming to you directly from Huddersfield as Australia tackle Lebanon.

We are about 45 minutes away from kick-off and the teams are out, with some minor changes for both sides.

Australia

1 James Tedesco (c)

9 Josh Addo-Carr

8 Latrell Mitchell

10 Jack Wighton

4 Valentine Holmes

7 Cameron Munster

14 Nathan Cleary

5 Jake Trbojevic

20 Harry Grant

18 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

17 Angus Crichton

21 Liam Martin

24 Isaah Yeo

2 Daly Cherry-Evans

13 Patrick Carrigan

11 Cameron Murray

15 Lindsay Collins

19 Campbell Graham (18th man)

Lebanon

1 Jacob Kiraz

2 Josh Mansour

4 Brandon Morkos

16 Reece Robinson

5 Abbas Miski

6 Adam Doueihi

7 Mitchell Moses (c)

13 James Roumanos

14 Anthony Layoun

19 Khalil Rahme

11 Elie El-Zakhem

12 Charbel Tasipale

15 Andrew Kazzi

9 Mikey Tannous

18 Khaled Rajeb

17 Jalal Bazzaz

20 Jaxsen Rahme

3 Bilaal Maarbani

Australia have cruised through the group stage at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, but will now turn their attention towards the serious stuff, with a quarter-final awaiting against Lebanon.

Zero Tackle will cover the game live from 6:30am (AEDT) on Saturday morning.