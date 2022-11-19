The final match of the Rugby League World Cup is here, with Australia to take on Samoa at the famous Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia come into the final, set to play their 15th straight Rugby League World Cup final, having only ever missed the 1954 edition's big dance.

They have also won the tournament an unprecedented 11 times, and will be red-hot favourites to make it number 12 here.

Samoa, on the other hand, lost to England in the opening game of this year's World Cup, but otherwise have been neat faultless, beating Tonga in the quarter-finals and England in the semi-finals to advance to what may well be the biggest sporting moment in history for the small island nation.

Hello, Good morning and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with Australia set to take on Samoa here at Old Trafford in Manchester.

