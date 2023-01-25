SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) Mal Meninga, Wally Lewis and Darren Lockyer pose for the media during the Rugby League Hall of Fame and Immortals Announcement at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Rugby league immortal Wally Lewis is quitting his role as a sports reporter on 9News Queensland effective immediately to deal with health issues.

Lewis joined Nine in 1999 and has worked as a sports presenter ever since, facing numerous epileptic medical issues during his presenting career.

The now-63 year-old underwent surgery on his brain in 2007 to help with his epilepsy, however the condition has worsened since that time period.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 12: Channel 9 commentators Wally Lewis (r)and Andrew Voss do a piece to camera before the start of the round 23 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at Dairy Farmers Stadium on August 12, 2011 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Most recently, Lewis was reading an introduction to a story and became visibly distressed after beginning his introduction. The control room then cut to the story he was trying to introduce in a bid to get Lewis off screens, so the public wouldn't go into distress.

The 63-year-old prioritising his health is the reason for his sudden change to step down.

“My health has made decisions for me in the past so it's my turn to make decisions for my health,” Lewis said.

“While I'll take more of a backseat role in the studio, 9News viewers can still expect me to keep them up to date on the highs and lows of local and international sport, and of course share my weekly NRL tips.”

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Former Rugby League international and channel nine tv commentator Wally Lewis talks in a pre game lead up before the round four NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Although Lewis has stepped down from his nightly duties, he will still be involved with the network in 2023.

“Beyond 9News, I'll continue to call WWOS home, and there are some special Nine programs in the pipeline that I'm also ready to tackle alongside my ongoing involvement with the QRL and FOGS (Former Origin Greats),” he said.

“It's safe to say that no two weeks in my calendar will look the same this year, which is what I'm looking forward to most.”