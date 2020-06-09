1. Anthony Seibold is the most under fire coach right now. Neither the Dragons or Bulldogs were expected to set the world on fire, with the Broncs expected to fire. The Broncos over the past fortnight have been absolutely dire.

2. The commentators will harp on about the Tommy Turbo pass being incorrectly ruled forward but didn’t even mention the Dylan Walker obvious knock on earlier. It’s almost as though errors that happen late on are more heavily scrutinised than those made earlier?

3. It’s a good thing that the NSW and QLD Cup competitions were called off as right now I’m not confident that the Dragons would beat half of the sides in either. They’ll surely fire up against their local rivals the Sharks this weekend, however my money would be on the Mounties against the Red V right now.

4. As a neutral it was great to see both the Titans and Bulldogs won over the weekend. That Philip Sami try really deserved a big reaction from the Titans home fans. Hopefully more wins to come.

5. Does anyone actually expect a side who sacks their coach to completely turn around? I know there’s usually that bump win or two but I’m sick of fans thinking sacking the coach is a quick fix-all option.

6. This is going to sound strange but I think Penrith benefited from Nathan Cleary’s suspension. They won three of a possible four competition points while Matt Burton established himself as a genuine first grader. I wouldn’t be shocked if he plays plenty of first grade this year following two good performances.

7. I was expecting the Raiders to dust Newcastle, which is probably unfair. Even the best sides can’t win them all. This was hardly a blindside flogging either so nothing to worry about Canberra fans. Same can be said re the Roosters opening fortnight too just quietly.

8. I’d argue, again, that fullback is now the most important position on the field. I’m sure I’ll be shouted down in the comments but I’d take Tedesco over Keary for instance. It’s also worth noting that every side outside the 8, bar the Warriors, is either playing a rookie fullback or isn’t completely set on their number one.

9. Valentine Holmes has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season but the Sharks took him out of the game last Saturday night. That’s the blue print. Kick away from him, rush him when he’s in attack, and get two in the tackle. Pretty simple stuff but he’ll need to find a different angle to inject himself.

10. At 1-3 I’d say the Rabbits have been the most disappointing team so far in 2020. Cody Walker’s return this weekend should help in a big way. They’re 1 and 1 with him in the side.

Embed from Getty Images

11. How quickly did fans and commentators turn on the new rules? Three big victories on Thursday and Friday had the doomsdayers out in big numbers only for Saturday and Sunday to produce four brilliant contests. It’s almost as though good sides can beat less quality sides by big margins? What a thought!

12. I loved the Brenko Lee inclusion for the Storm. No one can make an average first grader a star quite like Craig Bellamy. I expect big things from Lee this year.

13. The Broncos should be happy that they have another Thursday game this week. The less time between a 59-0 loss and another game the better. I wouldn’t want to be at Broncs training this week, that’s for sure.

14. The undefeated Knights face their biggest test this weekend when they play the Storm. A big effort on Saturday afternoon will send a message that they’re for real. Excited for that game.

15. If I were a Dragons fan, with 2020 obviously gone, I think I’d be calling for Tyson Frizell to play a lesser role. Might seem silly being he’s their best second rower, but it’s all about 2021 now for the Red V. Fair shout or am I being silly?

16. It’s a shame that the Tigers lost late on, especially for David Nofoaluma whose incredible try assist will be largely forgotten. What a play! He’s been a real highlight this year.

17. Payne Haas is an absolute machine but I don’t know if Seibold is using him right. Jason Taumalolo complete changes games when he comes in for his second stint. Haas is forced to make a mountain of energy sapping tackles which limit his damage late on.

18. We’ll know by the time this is published, but is Ben Hunt to 9 a thing? McInnes to lock to play 80 minutes with fresh halves makes sense to me.

19. The Sharks need to do whatever it takes to hold onto their young prop Toby Rudolf. He looks every bit a first grader and was damaging on his first start at this level. Would be a shame to lose him now.

20. How quickly has Harry Grant hit the ground running? Maybe the inevitable Cam Smith loss won’t be so harshly felt. I love this new “loan” rule being approved. It benefits both teams, the player and the fans. Win/Win/Win!