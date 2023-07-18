2023-07-20T09:50:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2023-07-20T09:50:00Z
WST
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Billy Burns
|12
|Dan Russell
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Moses Mbye
|15
|Michael Molo
|16
|Toby Couchman
|17
|Jack Bird
|RESERVES
|18
|Zane Musgrove
|19
|Sione Finau
|20
|Ryan Couchman
|21
|Max Feagai
|22
|Jaiyden Hunt
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Starford To'a
|3
|Tommy Talau
|4
|Junior Tupou
|5
|Daine Laurie
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|David Klemmer
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|John Bateman
|12
|Shawn Blore
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tallyn Da Silva
|14
|Fonua Pole
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Alex Twal
|17
|RESERVES
|Aitasi James
|18
|Jake Simpkin
|19
|Will Smith
|20
|Asu Kepaoa
|21
|Justin Matamua
|22
2023-07-21T08:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2023-07-21T08:00:00Z
CBR
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Rocco Berry
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Luke Metcalf
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Bunty Afoa
|11
|Jackson Ford
|12
|Marata Niukore
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Mitch Barnett
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|Freddy Lussick
|RESERVES
|18
|Bayley Sironen
|20
|Josh Curran
|21
|Ronald Volkman
|22
|Taine Tuaupiki
|23
|Viliami Vailea
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Albert Hopoate
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Frawley
|18
|Nick Cotric
|19
|Trey Mooney
|20
|Hohepa Puru
|21
|Ethan Strange
|22
2023-07-21T10:00:00Z
Sunshine Coast Stadium
SOU
2023-07-21T10:00:00Z
BRI
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Hame Sele
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Blake Taaffe
|15
|Siliva Havili
|16
|Thomas Burgess
|17
|Jacob Host
|RESERVES
|18
|Jed Cartwright
|19
|Tallis Duncan
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Davvy Moale
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Keenan Palasia
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyson Smoothy
|14
|Corey Jensen
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|RESERVES
|Deine Mariner
|18
|Jock Madden
|19
|Xavier Willison
|20
|Tristan Sailor
|21
|Delouise Hoeter
|22
2023-07-22T05:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2023-07-22T05:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|A. Khan-Pereira
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Isaac Liu
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Klese Haas
|13
|Erin Clark
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Campbell
|15
|Chris Randall
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|Jacob Alick
|RESERVES
|18
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|19
|Aaron Schoupp
|20
|Ken Maumalo
|21
|Kruise Leeming
|22
|Thomas Mikaele
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Billy Smith
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Joseph Suaalii
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Sandon Smith
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Victor Radley
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brandon Smith
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Siua Wong
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|RESERVES
|Corey Allan
|18
|Dylan Napa
|19
|Drew Hutchison
|20
|Junior Pauga
|21
|Fletcher Baker
|22
2023-07-22T07:30:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2023-07-22T07:30:00Z
MEL
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Jackson Hastings
|8
|Daniel Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Adam Elliott
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Mat Croker
|RESERVES
|18
|Dylan Lucas
|19
|Enari Tuala
|20
|Brodie Jones
|21
|Hymel Hunt
|22
|Adam Clune
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyran Wishart
|14
|Tom Eisenhuth
|15
|Tariq Sims
|16
|Alec MacDonald
|17
|RESERVES
|Bronson Garlick
|18
|Chris Lewis
|19
|Jayden Nikorima
|20
|Marion Seve
|21
|George Jennings
|22
2023-07-22T09:35:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL
2023-07-22T09:35:00Z
PAR
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Semi Valemei
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Coen Hess
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|Jason Taumalolo
|17
|K. Finefeuiaki
|RESERVES
|18
|Zac Laybutt
|19
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|20
|Sam McIntyre
|21
|Ben Hampton
|22
|Mitchell Dunn
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Bailey Simonsson
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Daejarn Asi
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Ofahiki Ogden
|8
|Brendan Hands
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Bryce Cartwright
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Luca Moretti
|14
|Joe Ofahengaue
|15
|Andrew Davey
|16
|Ryan Matterson
|17
|RESERVES
|Haze Dunster
|18
|Makahesi Makatoa
|19
|Waqa Blake
|20
|Ky Rodwell
|21
|Jack Murchie
|22
2023-07-23T04:00:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-07-23T04:00:00Z
CAN
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Luke Garner
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Cogger
|19
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|20
|Jaeman Salmon
|21
|Thomas Jenkins
|22
|Tyrone Peachey
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Blake Wilson
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Jeral Skelton
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Max King
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|10
|Jackson Topine
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Harrison Edwards
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|T. Pangai Junior
|16
|Jayden Okunbor
|17
|RESERVES
|Samuel Hughes
|19
|Hayze Perham
|20
|Chris Patolo
|21
|Josh Addo-Carr
|22
|Viliame Kikau
|23
2023-07-23T06:05:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2023-07-23T06:05:00Z
MAN
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Connor Tracey
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Oregon Kaufusi
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Jesse Colquhoun
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Siosifa Talakai
|16
|Jack Williams
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|RESERVES
|18
|Kayal Iro
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Royce Hunt
|21
|Daniel Atkinson
|22
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reuben Garrick
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|C. Tuipulotu
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Josh Aloiai
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dean Matterson
|14
|Aaron Woods
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Matthew Lodge
|17
|RESERVES
|Ethan Bullemor
|18
|Jake Arthur
|19
|Toafofoa Sipley
|20
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|21
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|22