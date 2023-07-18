 2023-07-20T09:50:00Z 
$1.65  ▶︎
 
$2.25  ▶︎
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2023-07-20T09:50:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLDragonsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12 Dan RussellDan Russell
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
15 Michael MoloMichael Molo
16 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
17 Jack BirdJack Bird
 RESERVES
18 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
19 Sione FinauSione Finau
20 Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
21 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
22 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Starford To'aStarford To'a 3
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 4
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 5
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 6
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
John BatemanJohn Bateman 12
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 14
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 15
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 16
Alex TwalAlex Twal 17
 RESERVES
Aitasi JamesAitasi James 18
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 19
Will SmithWill Smith 20
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 21
Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua 22

 2023-07-21T08:00:00Z 
$1.42  ▶︎
 
$2.90  ▶︎
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2023-07-21T08:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLWarriorsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
11 Jackson FordJackson Ford
12 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
16 Tom AleTom Ale
17 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
 RESERVES
18 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
20 Josh CurranJosh Curran
21 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
22 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
23 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 1
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 17
 RESERVES
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 18
Nick CotricNick Cotric 19
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 20
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 21
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 22

 2023-07-21T10:00:00Z 
$1.65  ▶︎
 
$2.25  ▶︎
Sunshine Coast Stadium
SOU   
 2023-07-21T10:00:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLSouthsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Hame SeleHame Sele
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
15 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
16 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
17 Jacob HostJacob Host
 RESERVES
18 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
19 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy 14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 17
 RESERVES
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 18
Jock MaddenJock Madden 19
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 20
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor 21
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 22

 2023-07-22T05:00:00Z 
$2.10  ▶︎
 
$1.74  ▶︎
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2023-07-22T05:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLTitansRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Klese HaasKlese Haas
13 Erin ClarkErin Clark
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
15 Chris RandallChris Randall
16 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
17 Jacob AlickJacob Alick
 RESERVES
18 I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui
19 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
20 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
21 Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
22 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Billy SmithBilly Smith 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 14
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 15
Siua WongSiua Wong 16
Terrell MayTerrell May 17
 RESERVES
Corey AllanCorey Allan 18
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 19
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 20
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 21
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 22

 2023-07-22T07:30:00Z 
$3.25  ▶︎
 
$1.35  ▶︎
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW   
 2023-07-22T07:30:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLKnightsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
8 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 RESERVES
18 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
19 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
20 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
21 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
22 Adam CluneAdam Clune
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 11
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 14
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 15
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 16
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 17
 RESERVES
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 18
Chris LewisChris Lewis 19
Jayden NikorimaJayden Nikorima 20
Marion SeveMarion Seve 21
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 22

 2023-07-22T09:35:00Z 
$1.43  ▶︎
 
$2.85  ▶︎
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL   
 2023-07-22T09:35:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLCowboysEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Coen HessCoen Hess
11 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
17 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
 RESERVES
18 Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt
19 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
20 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
21 Ben HamptonBen Hampton
22 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 4
Sean RussellSean Russell 5
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 8
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 11
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 14
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 15
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 16
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 17
 RESERVES
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 18
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 19
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 20
Ky RodwellKy Rodwell 21
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 22

 2023-07-23T04:00:00Z 
$1.02  ▶︎
 
$13.00  ▶︎
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-07-23T04:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLPanthersBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
 RESERVES
18 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
19 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
20 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
21 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
22 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 1
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 2
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 4
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Max KingMax King 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner 10
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 12
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 14
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 15
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 16
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor 17
 RESERVES
Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes 19
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 20
Chris PatoloChris Patolo 21
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 22
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 23

 2023-07-23T06:05:00Z 
$1.37  ▶︎
 
$3.15  ▶︎
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-07-23T06:05:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLSharksManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
15 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
16 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
 RESERVES
18 Kayal IroKayal Iro
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
21 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
22 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 4
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dean MattersonDean Matterson 14
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 17
 RESERVES
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 18
Jake ArthurJake Arthur 19
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 20
R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega 21
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 22