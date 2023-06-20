 2023-06-23T10:00:00Z 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2023-06-23T10:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLDragonsWarriors
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Jack BirdJack Bird
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
15 Michael MoloMichael Molo
16 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
17 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
 RESERVES
18 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
19 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
20 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
21 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
22 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Josh CurranJosh Curran 15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 16
Tom AleTom Ale 17
 RESERVES
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 18
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 20
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 21
Kalani GoingKalani Going 22
Zyon Maiu'uZyon Maiu'u 23

 2023-06-24T05:00:00Z 
Sunshine Coast Stadium
DOL   
 2023-06-24T05:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLDolphinsEels
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare
5 Brayden McGradyBrayden McGrady
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Ray StoneRay Stone
 INTERCHANGE
14 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
17 Max PlathMax Plath
 RESERVES
18 Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham
19 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
20 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
21 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
22 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 4
Sean RussellSean Russell 5
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 14
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 15
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 16
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 17
 RESERVES
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 18
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 19
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 20
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 21
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 22

 2023-06-24T07:30:00Z 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-06-24T07:30:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLPanthersKnights
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 RESERVES
18 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
19 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
20 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
21 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
22 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
23 Liam HenryLiam Henry
24 Jack ColeJack Cole
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Mat CrokerMat Croker 17
 RESERVES
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 18
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 19
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 20
Jack JohnsJack Johns 21
Adam CluneAdam Clune 22
 
 

 2023-06-24T09:35:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2023-06-24T09:35:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLStormManly
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
16 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
17 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
 RESERVES
18 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
19 Chris LewisChris Lewis
20 George JenningsGeorge Jennings
21 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
22 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
23 Sualauvi FaalogoSualauvi Faalogo
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 12
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 13
 INTERCHANGE
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 14
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 15
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 16
Ben CondonBen Condon 17
 RESERVES
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 18
Jake ArthurJake Arthur 19
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 20
R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega 21
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 22
 

 2023-06-25T04:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-06-25T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLBroncosTitans
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy
15 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
16 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
17 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
19 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
20 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
21 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
22 Jock MaddenJock Madden
23 Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
24 Cory PaixCory Paix
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 14
Erin ClarkErin Clark 15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 16
Klese HaasKlese Haas 17
 RESERVES
Chris RandallChris Randall 18
I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui 19
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 20
Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming 21
Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna 22
Keano KiniKeano Kini 23
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 24

 2023-06-25T06:05:00Z 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2023-06-25T06:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLSouthsCowboys
1 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Hame SeleHame Sele
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
15 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
16 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
17 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
 RESERVES
18 Tyrone MunroTyrone Munro
19 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
20 Jacob HostJacob Host
21 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
 
 
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 9
Coen HessCoen Hess 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 16
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 17
 RESERVES
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 18
Riley PriceRiley Price 19
Reece RobsonReece Robson 20
Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai 21
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 22
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 23
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 24

 2023-06-25T08:15:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-06-25T08:15:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLRoostersRaiders
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
15 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
16 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
17 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
 RESERVES
18 Terrell MayTerrell May
19 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
20 Corey AllanCorey Allan
21 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
22 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 1
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Nick CotricNick Cotric 16
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 17
 RESERVES
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 18
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 19
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 20
Danny LeviDanny Levi 21
Peter HolaPeter Hola 22