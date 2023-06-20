2023-06-23T10:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2023-06-23T10:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Jayden Sullivan
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Jack Bird
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Talatau Amone
|15
|Michael Molo
|16
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|17
|Zane Musgrove
|RESERVES
|18
|Jaiyden Hunt
|19
|Moses Mbye
|20
|Max Feagai
|21
|Toby Couchman
|22
|Billy Burns
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Luke Metcalf
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Bunty Afoa
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Josh Curran
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|RESERVES
|Freddy Lussick
|18
|Brayden Wiliame
|20
|Ronald Volkman
|21
|Kalani Going
|22
|Zyon Maiu'u
|23
2023-06-24T05:00:00Z
Sunshine Coast Stadium
DOL
2023-06-24T05:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Valynce Te Whare
|5
|Brayden McGrady
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Herman Ese'ese
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Ray Stone
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Connelly Lemuelu
|17
|Max Plath
|RESERVES
|18
|Harrison Graham
|19
|Sean O'Sullivan
|20
|Poasa Faamausili
|21
|Robert Jennings
|22
|Kurt Donoghoe
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Bailey Simonsson
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Daejarn Asi
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Brendan Hands
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Bryce Cartwright
|11
|Andrew Davey
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ofahiki Ogden
|14
|Joe Ofahengaue
|15
|Ryan Matterson
|16
|Makahesi Makatoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Haze Dunster
|18
|Matt Doorey
|19
|Luca Moretti
|20
|Waqa Blake
|21
|Shaun Lane
|22
2023-06-24T07:30:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-06-24T07:30:00Z
NEW
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Jack Cogger
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Jaeman Salmon
|RESERVES
|18
|Zac Hosking
|19
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|20
|Luke Garner
|21
|Tyrone Peachey
|22
|Thomas Jenkins
|23
|Liam Henry
|24
|Jack Cole
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Mat Croker
|17
|RESERVES
|Brodie Jones
|18
|Enari Tuala
|19
|Lachlan Miller
|20
|Jack Johns
|21
|Adam Clune
|22
2023-06-24T09:35:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2023-06-24T09:35:00Z
MAN
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Tom Eisenhuth
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Trent Loiero
|12
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bronson Garlick
|15
|Tariq Sims
|16
|Aaron Pene
|17
|Tyran Wishart
|RESERVES
|18
|Kane Bradley
|19
|Chris Lewis
|20
|George Jennings
|21
|Alec MacDonald
|22
|Jonah Pezet
|23
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|C. Tuipulotu
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Toafofoa Sipley
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ethan Bullemor
|12
|Sean Keppie
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Karl Lawton
|14
|Josh Aloiai
|15
|Aaron Woods
|16
|Ben Condon
|17
|RESERVES
|Samuela Fainu
|18
|Jake Arthur
|19
|Morgan Harper
|20
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|21
|Tom Trbojevic
|22
2023-06-25T04:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-06-25T04:00:00Z
GLD
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyson Smoothy
|15
|Corey Jensen
|16
|Kobe Hetherington
|17
|Martin Taupau
|RESERVES
|18
|Jesse Arthars
|19
|Keenan Palasia
|20
|Deine Mariner
|21
|Xavier Willison
|22
|Jock Madden
|23
|Tristan Sailor
|24
|Cory Paix
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Aaron Schoupp
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Campbell
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|RESERVES
|Chris Randall
|18
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|19
|Jojo Fifita
|20
|Kruise Leeming
|21
|Joseph Vuna
|22
|Keano Kini
|23
|Ken Maumalo
|24
2023-06-25T06:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2023-06-25T06:05:00Z
NQL
|1
|Blake Taaffe
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Richie Kennar
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Hame Sele
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jed Cartwright
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Michael Chee-Kam
|15
|Siliva Havili
|16
|Davvy Moale
|17
|Thomas Burgess
|RESERVES
|18
|Tyrone Munro
|19
|Peter Mamouzelos
|20
|Jacob Host
|21
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Semi Valemei
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Jake Granville
|9
|Coen Hess
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|K. Finefeuiaki
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sam McIntyre
|14
|Griffin Neame
|15
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|16
|Jack Gosiewski
|17
|RESERVES
|Tom Duffy
|18
|Riley Price
|19
|Reece Robson
|20
|Jeremiah Nanai
|21
|Valentine Holmes
|22
|Reuben Cotter
|23
|Murray Taulagi
|24
2023-06-25T08:15:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2023-06-25T08:15:00Z
CBR
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Junior Pauga
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sandon Smith
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Egan Butcher
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Angus Crichton
|15
|Nathan Brown
|16
|Nat Butcher
|17
|Naufahu Whyte
|RESERVES
|18
|Terrell May
|19
|Drew Hutchison
|20
|Corey Allan
|21
|Jaxson Paulo
|22
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Albert Hopoate
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Nick Cotric
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Frawley
|18
|Xavier Savage
|19
|Ata Mariota
|20
|Danny Levi
|21
|Peter Hola
|22