Sea Eagles WON BY 12 POINTS

Roosters WON BY 10 POINTS

Terrell May

Terrell May

RAIDERS TO WIN

KNIGHTS TO WIN

NEW

Thomas Cant

Thomas Cant

Will Pryce

Will Pryce

Bradman Best

Bradman Best

SHARKS TO WIN

WARRIORS TO WIN

Go Media Stadium

PANTHERS TO WIN

STORM TO WIN

Will Warbrick

Will Warbrick

Brian To'o

Brian To'o

Taylan May

Taylan May

BULLDOGS TO WIN

EELS TO WIN

CAN

Team list not yet available