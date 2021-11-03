The 2022 NRL draw is set to be revealed on Friday morning, with Round 1 fixtures reportedly locked in ahead of the announcement.

It had been previously reported the Penrith Panthers were set to clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs in the first game of the season, however, that plan seems to have been scuppered.

It's unclear why a change would have been needed from the original reports, however, Ivan Cleary's premiership-winning team are now set to begin their title defence against the Manly Sea Eagles, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

While those two teams avoided each other in the finals, they both finished at the pointy end of the season and will make for a blockbuster beginning to the season.

It's tipped Nathan Cleary won't be available for the first game as he recovers from a shoulder reconstruction however, meaning the competition could be robbed of seeing the top two finishing players in the 2021 Dally M Medal race on the same field.

As previously reported, the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs will play the first Friday free to air game of the year, with Adam Reynolds set to clash with his old side.

The other Channel 9 game in the opening week - at 4pm on Sunday - will see the Parramatta Eels return to their home ground at Commbank (formerly Bankwest) Stadium, to clash with the exciting Gold Coast Titans, who will field a new-look spine as AJ Brimson moves to the halves, and Jayden Campbell and Toby Sexton get accustomed to the team.

Elsewhere, the Warriors are set to do battle with the St George Illawarra Dragons in the early Friday game, who will herald a new era as Jayden Sullivan, Talatau Amone and Tyrrel Sloan all get set for their first full season of first grade.

Saturday will see the Cronulla Sharks trek to the nation's capital, with Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes to make their first start in black, white and blue, while Jamal Fogarty makes his in lime green.

The Roosters will return to the Sydney Cricket Ground in the second game on Saturday against the Newcastle Knights, who will likely be without Mitchell Pearce for the first time following his request for a release, while Saturday wraps up with the Tigers facing a tough start at home to the Melbourne Storm after losing 66-16 last time the sides met on the Sunshine Coast.

The North Queensland Cowboys will close the round out with a home game against the new-look Bulldogs, who could play up to ten new signings as they look to begin their climb away from the bottom of the premiership table.

The full draw will reportedly be revealed at 11am on Friday morning.

Reported Round 1 fixtures

Thursday, March 10, 8:05pm - Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Friday, March 11, 6pm - New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Friday, March 11, 8:05pm - Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, March 12, 3pm - Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Saturday, March 12, 5:30pm - Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Saturday, March 12, 7:35pm - Wests Tigers vs Melbourne Storm at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, March 13, 4:05pm - Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans at Commbank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, March 13, 6:30pm - North Queensland Cowboys vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville