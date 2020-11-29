The Sydney Roosters today announced the signing of former Warriors half, Adam Keighran.

Keighran penned a two-year-deal with the Roosters after being released by the Warriors on Wednesday.

Sydney Roosters recruitment manager Daniel Anderson said the 23-year-old’s versatility will add value to the squad.

“With his ability to play in a number of positions, Adam adds great depth to our squad and we’re looking forward to watching his development over the coming seasons,” Anderson told the club website.

Keighran made his debut for the Warriors in 2019 and went on to play nine games and score four tries, including a hat trick in his final game for the club.