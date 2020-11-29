AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 16: Adam Keighran of the Warriors scores a try during the round 1 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/2019 Getty Images)

The Sydney Roosters today announced the signing of former  Warriors half, Adam Keighran.

Keighran penned a two-year-deal with the Roosters after being released by the Warriors on Wednesday.

Sydney Roosters recruitment manager Daniel Anderson said the 23-year-old’s versatility will add value to the squad.

“With his ability to play in a number of positions, Adam adds great depth to our squad and we’re looking forward to watching his development over the coming seasons,” Anderson told the club website.

Keighran made his debut for the Warriors in 2019 and went on to play nine games and score four tries, including a hat trick in his final game for the club.