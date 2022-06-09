The Sydney Roosters have received a major boost, with confirmation they will open the new Sydney Football Stadium in Round 25 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Roosters had used the old rectangular venue from its opening in 1988 up until it was taken off line for a knockdown rebuild job ahead of the 2019 season.

Since then, the tri-colours have moded their operations next door to the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they have maintained their record as one of the competition's most dominant clubs.

They won the competition in 2019, their first season at the venue, and have made the finals in each season since, although hosting games at the venue has been interrupted at times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that has brought with it to the competition.

RELATED: NRL fixtures

Opening the new stadium in Round 25 though will see the Roosters take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs in what will be the 250th clash between the two clubs in their long history.

The Rabbitohs were also formerly a tennant of the ground, and reports suggest they are aiming for a move back to Moore Park in 2023, with their contract at Homebush up in the air, and reportedly having hinged on the Olympic Stadium being transformed into a permanent rectangular facility, something which has fallen by the wayside as the NSW state government reallocated funds to the rennovation of suburban grounds.

Roosters' CEO Joe Kelly said he was thrilled the club would open the stadium.

“The honour of hosting the inaugural event to be held at our home, the new Allianz Stadium, is one of which we are most proud. We have a deep connection to the precinct dating back to our foundation in 1908,” Kelly said.

“Our Members and fans will have the very first opportunity to experience the new world-class facility and we would like to extend our thanks to the NSW Government for this addition to our Club’s rich history.

“The Roosters hosted the final event at the ground before it was demolished in 2018 and it is quite fitting that our return fixture will be against the same team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 42,500 spectators there for the game will be able to reflect on being a part of history on what is sure to be an unforgettable event.”

The game will be played on Friday, September 2 with kick-off slated for 7:55pm (AEST).