Jason Ryles and Brett Morris have formally agreed to join the Sydney Roosters as members of the coaching staff.

An official statement from the club states both players will be assistant coaches throughout the 2022 campaign and beyond.

Ryles, most well-known for his time at the St George Illawarra Dragons during a career which also saw him play for the Roosters and Melbourne Storm, as well as a stint in France with the Catalans Dragons, has since been on Craig Bellamy's assistant coaching staff in Melbourne.

He is widely regarded as the next man likely to be in line for a first-grade coaching gig following his apprenticeship, and Craig Fitzgibbon being snapped by the Cronulla Sharks for 2022 out of the Roosters' system.

Ryles has signed a three-year deal to be on Trent Robinson's staff however, indicating he may have no intention of coaching at the top level yet.

It's a major coup for the Roosters, but equally as impressive is their decision to sign Brett Morris on a two-year deal. Morris only retired from the club in the middle of this season following a career-ending injury.

The former New South Wales and Australian winger had a glittering career, spending much of it at the top of the tree when it came to wingers at the top of the sport.

Robinson said both assistant coaches would be major advantages for the club.

“Jason is a diverse thinker with a highly-impressive football nous which he has harnessed over the last two decades as an elite player and coach,” Robinson said.

“Jason is also a strong relationship builder with huge integrity. I have no doubt that he will contribute significantly to our quest to be better every day and I am looking forward to working with him.

“Brett played more than 300 NRL and representative games and he has an astute mind with a genuine care for making the players around him better.

I’ve been fortunate to be able to observe Brett’s keen eye in video sessions and out on the field both at training and in games over the last three years and I’m looking forward to him applying his knowledge and contributing to our development at the Sydney Roosters in 2022."