The The NRL match review committee has issued two suspensions from Friday night’s matches.

Roosters lock Victor Radley was citied for his careless tackle on Storm star Cameron Munster in the 14th minute of the AAMI Park clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vadley was sin binned after the incident by on-field official Adam Gee, while Munster did not undertake a head injury assessment and played out the match.

The forward was handed a a grade two charge, which would result in a two-match ban if he accepts an early guilty plea or three matches if he unsuccessfully challenges the call at the judiciary.

Speaking post-match, Roosters coach Trent Robinson questioned the decision to send him off.

“He got 10 in the bin because… was he knocked out? And then (Munster) comes back on 30 seconds later,” Robinson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we get 10 in the bin and… it looked like a guy who had got knocked out from that. Should it be 10 in the bin? That’s up to someone else, that’s up to the refs to explain that.”

RELATED: Penrith centre Paul Momirovski facing three-match ban for dangerous contact charge

Embed from Getty Images

It comes ahead of the Tricolours’ upcoming matches against the Dragons, Knights and Eels.

Meanwhile, Sharks front-rower Aiden Tolman was booked for his crusher tackle on Knight Jacob Saifiti in the McDonald Jones Stadium contest.

He faces a two-match ban for the incident, which can be downgraded to one game if he enters an early guilty plea.

Cronulla come up against the Bulldogs and Storm in their next two matches.

Additionally, Sharks forward Jack Williams was handed a $1150 fine for a dangerous throw on Newcastle’s Josh King.