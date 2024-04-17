The Sydney Roosters have reportedly signed two of their most impressive young players on new contracts.

Looking towards the future, the Sydney Roosters have continued to keep their best young forward at the club after the re-signing of brothers Xavier Va'a and De La Salle Va'a on two-year extensions.

As reported by News Corp, the club has re-signed young forwards Blake Steep and Ethan Roberts on new contracts.

Regarded a big signing coup, the duo both began this season on development contracts with the club before Blake Steep was promoted to the 2024 Top 30 roster.

Steep, the captain of the club's SG Ball Cup team, plays primarily as a lock and has been in the Roosters Academy since playing for the Central Coast Roosters in the Harold Matthews Cup in 2021.

Roberts is also a member of the SG Ball Cup team but plays in the second row. Like Steep, the forward is a member of the Roosters Academy and first played junior representative footy with the club in 2020 in the Harold Matthews Cup competition.

Two years ago, reports emerged that Roberts rejected the proposition to join rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs after the Roosters were able to lure away trio Joseph Suaalii, Luke Keary and Angus Crichton from them.