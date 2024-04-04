The Sydney Roosters have reportedly extended the contracts of two impressive young brothers as they look to build for the future.

In what is regarded as a big signing coup, the Roosters already have Lindsay Collins and Spencer Leniu in their forward pack for the future but will be looking for the brothers to learn from them and become better players.

According to News Corp, the Roosters have signed Xavier Va'a and De La Salle Va'a until the end of the 2026 season, with the brothers inking two-year contract extensions.

The older brother Xavier, 20, captained the Queensland team last year in the Under-19s State of Origin and is likely to be one of the names chosen to replace the retiring Jared Waaerea-Hargreaves next season in the front row.

Joining the Roosters in 2021, Xavier is built at approximately 193cm and 116kg, while his younger brother, De La Salle, stands at an impressive 194cm and 115kg as a young 15-year-old.