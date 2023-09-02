Sydney Roosters forward Fletcher Baker has avoided suspension after being charged by the NRL's match review committee over a dangerous tackle.

The charge being only a Grade 1 offence means Baker will be free to line up for the Roosters next weekend, should they club qualify for the finals, and should Trent Robinson elect to pick the Brisbane Broncos-bound forward.

Baker was penalised for the tackle shortly after halftime, but referee Adam Gee and bunker official Ashley Klein opted not to put him on report after he was deemed to have put South Sydney Rabbitohs and New South Wales Blues lock forward Cameron Murray above the horizontal and into a dangerous position.

The MRC diagreed with the decision to not place Baker on report during the Roosters' tight win which knocked the Rabbitohs out of finals contention and kept their own hopes alive, charging him with a Grade 1 dangerous throw.

As the offence is the first on Baker's rolling 12-month judiciary record that the NRL maintains for all players, he avoids a suspension and will instead pay a $1000 fine if he accepts an early guilty plea.

Should he head to the judiciary to fight the charge, he risks an extra $500.

Baker has until midday (AEST) on Sunday to elect his plea to the charge, and any subsequent judiciary hearing would be held on Tuesday evening.

Should the Roosters fail to qualify for the finals, it would mean Baker has played his last game for the Roosters, having lined up for Trent Robinson's side on 13 occasions this year where he has averaged 67 metres per contest and tackled at a tick over 90 per cent.