The Sydney Roosters have been forced into a change of venues for two home fixtures in the 2022 season.

While a return to the Sydney Football Stadium is still on track for the final round of the season against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, followed by a full return to the venue in 2023, the Sydney Cricket Ground will still serve as their temporary home for 2022.

That means they are forced to share the oval stadium with AFL counterparts the Sydney Swans, who have contracts in place to play all of their home games at the Moore Park venue.

Venue availability has meant the Roosters however are no longer able to play their Round 18 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons at the Cricket Ground.

Instead, that match will now be moved to the Central Coast, where the Roosters have a contract to play one home game per year.

They had formerly scheduled that match as the Round 2 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, which undoubtedly makes the most geographical sense given Manly are based on the north side of Sydney and have a large group of fans on the Central Coast.

That has been squashed though, with that match now moved back to the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the Roosters kick-starting their season on back-to-back games at the venue.

They host the Newcastle Knights there in Round 1 before the clash against the Sea Eagles, with an away game against the Rabbitohs at Homebush to follow before their first trip out of Sydney sees them play the Cowboys and Broncos back-to-back in Townsville and Brisbane.

The Roosters will still play one game against the Dragons at the Sydney Cricket Ground this season, with Anzac Day set to see the Dragons "host" the Roosters at the fabled venue.