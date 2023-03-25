The Sydney Roosters will farewell strike centre Joseph Suaalii at the end of the 2024 NRL season, confirming the news on Saturday afternoon.

While it's been long touted that the Samoan international would one day end up in the 15-man code, you could forgive Roosters' fans for hoping the 19-year-old would remain in rugby league.

News Corp broke the news on Friday, revealing Suaalii would join the Wallabies on a four-year deal worth close to $1.6 million per season, and would likely link up with the NSW Waratahs in clubland.

The Roosters confirmed the news via a club statement.

"The management of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii have informed the Sydney Roosters that he will be departing the Club at the end of his current contract term," the club said.

"Suaalii is contracted to the Roosters until the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season."

While clearly disappointed to lose such a strike outside back, head coach Trent Robinson respects his choice .

“Joseph has been transparent with the Club and we respect his decision,” Robinson said in the statement.

“He has made his commitment to the Roosters club for the next year and a half crystal clear, and we're excited about the path we're on."

The teenager, who doesn't turn 20 until August, hopes he can repay the faith over the next 18 months.

“The Sydney Roosters have been great to me and my family since I got here and the club is always going to be a big part of me," Suaalii said.

“There's still a long way to go in my journey with the Roosters and my sole focus is on working hard every day to keep improving and performing my role for the team."

The outside back will eye a Wallabies jersey from the moment he arrives in the code, with Australian set to face the British & Irish Lions on home soil in 2025, before playing the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which is also set to be played in Australia.