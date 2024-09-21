The Sydney Roosters have booked their spot in the NRL preliminary finals after a dominant performance against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening in the second semi-final at Allianz Stadium.

Manly were floored out of the gate, with centre Tolutau Koula suffering a concussion which was instantly ruled to have displayed Category 1 symptoms by the independent doctor.

Lock forward Jack Trbojevic was taken from the field in the very next play, but Grade 2 symptoms and a passed HIA would allow him to ultimately return to the fray.

Trbojevic's return from the assessment couldn't come quickly enough to stop the first Roosters' try though, with Victor Radley ominously working his way over in the 11th minute.

The Roosters continued to look the better team, and a penalty goal, followed by the first of two tries for James Tedesco on the stroke of half an hour played made the lead 14-0.

That was extended by another six points just minutes later as Sandon Smith cruised over against the shaky looking Sea Eagles' defence.

The Sea Eagles did manage to get on the scoreboard before halftime through barnstorming second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu, but they went into the halftime break 16 points down and with a small mountain to claimb.

The second half needed to start well for Manly, but it didn't, with Anthony Seibold's side taking a big step towards their season ending as veteran winger Daniel Tupou crossed in the opening minute of the second half after a controversial call which robbed the visitors of possession on a dodgy play the ball.

The Roosters continued to dominate the contest, a penalty goal in the 52nd minute followed by Tedesco's second try which sent the lead out to 34 points to 4, all but ending the contest with 25 minutes to play.

Manly would score a pair of consolation tries, with Tommy Talau putting on an impressive effort, and Ben Trbojevic crossing, but it was all too little too late despite the Roosters clocking off.

Dominic Young scored the final try of the game to send the score to 40, and hand the Roosters momentum heading to Melbourne next Friday evening.