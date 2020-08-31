Roosters premiership hero Sonny Bill Williams looks set to make his long-awaited return to the NRL this weekend.

The former Kiwi international has been working on his conditioning since coming out of quarantine and is reportedly ready to play against the Raiders on Saturday night.

Roosters fullback James Tedesco spoke about Williams’ prospects of playing this week.

“It’ll be good to have him in the team, he looks physically ready to go,” he told NRL Media.

“I’m confident whenever he plays he’ll be ready to go.”

Tedesco doesn’t believe the club would risk their prized recruit if he wasn’t ready.

“It would’ve been a risk if we tried to rush him straight away, the club’s done everything they can to get him right to play NRL. We want to play our best team heading towards finals.

“He’ll be right to go.”

Tedesco went on to say he believes Williams’ game may be different to when we last saw him in the NRL.

“Everyone has high expectations going off what he did last time he was in the NRL, he’s such a professional on and off the field.

“He’s going to be a class act for us , he’s a bit older now and not as fit as he was in his twenties but skill wise he’s still got it.

Teammate Brett Morris spoke about the way SBW carries himself and what that brings to the team.

“We’re all looking forward to what Sonny can do. He has an aura about him, when he walks into a room people stop and look.”

The Roosters and Raiders go head-to-head at GIO Stadium on Saturday night at 7.35pm AEST.