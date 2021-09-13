Sydney Roosters' hooker Sam Verrills is expected to fight his judiciary charge.

Verrills was hit with a Grade 2 high tackle charge for a shot on Brian Kelly during the Roosters nail-biting elimination final victory over the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday evening in Townsville.

The Grade 2 charge comes with questions being asked about how Verrills wasn't at the very least sin binned for ten minutes for the shot as inconsistency flared again.

Verrills is currently facing a one-week ban if he takes the early guilty plea, and two if he fights the charge and loses.

SAM VERRILLS

Hooker Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 36.5

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.3

LB Assists

The Roosters are understood to privately believe the charge was unwarranted at the grade it is, and will fight for a downgrade, according to an The Sydney Morning Herald report. A downgrade could see Verrills free to play next week's do-or-die semi-final against the Manly Sea Eagles.

That is despite Fox Sports' Gorden Tallis saying during the game that he thought it should have been a trip to the sin bin for Verrills.

“I actually thought he was going to get 10 in the bin,” Tallis said.

That opinion didn't carry universally though, with Channel 9s Andrew Johns saying he didn't even think it should be a penalty.

“Kelly is falling, he cannot disappear, Sam Verrills is committed to the tackle,” Johns said.

“But, if you look at Brian Kelly – his nose is broken.

“For me it’s not even a penalty. Brian Kelly’s falling, Sam Verrills committed to the tackle, unfortunately there are collisions that are going to happen.”

The conjecture over the tackle follows this year's famous crackdown in magic round which saw three players sent off in the one weekend and multiple spend time in the sin bin.

While players being placed on report and suspended is still a common occurrence, the number of sin bins and send offs have significantly dropped in the weeks leading up to the finals.

The official decision on whether Verrills and the Roosters will fight the charge will be made by midday today, with a judiciary hearing to be heard on Tuesday evening if needed.