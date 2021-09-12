Roosters playmaker Sam Verrills has been offered a suspension ranging between 1-2 matches following a high tackle charge in Saturday's win over the Titans.

Verrills' incident involving Gold Coast centre Brian Kelly has been marked down as a grade two charge, meaning the Chooks rake will need to successfully challenge the NRL Judiciary in order to line-up against Manly in next week's semi-final.

Should Verrills and the Roosters be unsuccessful in their challenge - which will need to be submitted before midday on Monday - the 22-year-old will miss two matches.

Kikau's fine is $2150 - $2850 Roosters hooker Sam Verrills G2 Careless High Tackle

1 game early plea

In Saturday's other match, Panthers forward Viliame Kikau has been handed a $2850 fine for a dangerous contact charge during Penrith's loss to South Sydney.

The incident in question saw Kikau and Rabbitohs second-rower Jaydn Su'A involved involved during the 25th minute mark of the match.

Kikau can accept a $2150 sanction should he opt for an early guilty plea.

Fellow Penrith forward Isaah Yeo was placed on report in Saturday's qualifying final for a crusher tackle on Souths prop Tevita Tatola, however has not been charged by the NRL.