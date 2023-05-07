The Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to let Matt Lodge exit the club at the end of 2023 as they weigh up the prospect of adding a year to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' time at Bondi.

Lodge joined the Roosters midway through the 2022 season after being a surprise release from the New Zealand Warriors, with the 27-year-old enforcer spending some weeks out of the game before signing a contract with the Roosters.

He spent much of the summer on a train and trial deal as the NRL and Rugby League Players Association negotiated the future finances and salary cap of the game, but was ultimately signed on a one-year extension.

But salary cap pressures are set to bite the Roosters against this off-season, with the club signing Spencer Leniu on a contract worth more than $500,000 per season, and reportedly keen to give Jared Waerea-Hargreaves another season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Lodge has already been exploring his options with other clubs in what could spark a feeding frenzy for one of the best players remaining off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Lodge has struggled to stay on the field so far in 2023 with injury, but has made a difference for Trent Robinson's side with every game he has played.

Robinson himself admitted some weeks ago that the Roosters wouldn't look at a new deal for Waerea-Hargreaves until the middle of the season, but his form has been excellent.

In his five games to date, he has averaged 146 metres per contest, tackled strongly and led the Roosters' pack soundly.

Waerea-Hargreaves has been linked to moves both in the NRL, and abroad, with talk he could move to the English Super League, either in England or the south of France with the Catalans Dragons, but he has squashed those ideas.

A 285-game player, Waerea-Hargreaves brings experience in abundance to the Roosters, and told News Corp that he can see himself playing on next year - in a Roosters' jersey.

“I've been here 14 seasons now, it's a club I really love and I'm passionate about, and hopefully I can continue to enjoy my footy,” Waerea-Hargreaves told the publication.

“I know my role, I still get a massive kick off these younger boys. I'm probably the most immature out of all of them. I still love it, I really (do). I'm at an age where I just want to enjoy each week, and I'm really loving my footy.

“I can see myself playing on next year. It's about staying mentally fresh, and hopefully the performances take care of (the future).”