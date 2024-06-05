Mat Rogers, a notable figure in the NRL, has recently expressed his concerns regarding the current practice of awarding two points to teams that receive a bye.

Rogers argues that this approach ruins the perception of the ladder standings, making it difficult to accurately assess team performance and ranking.

The teams with two byes have gained an additional four competition points without playing, giving them an advantage in the standings.

However, the teams with no byes have not received any extra points, leaving them outside the top eight despite potentially strong on-field performances and leaving fans confused as they attempt to piece together the run to the finals.

Rogers believes this system creates an unfair advantage and alters the true competitive nature of the NRL.

He suggests that the ladder should reflect the performance of teams based on their actual gameplay rather than points awarded for byes. This would ensure a fairer and more accurate representation of team rankings throughout the season.

“It's a false economy,” Mat Rogers said on SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“The Storm are on the top (of the ladder), they've had two byes, they're the only teams other than the 14th placed Titans, and the 16th and 17th place Tigers and Rabbitohs to have had two byes, whilst the Roosters have had no byes.

“It gives you a false sense, the Storm being on top with two byes, the Sharks are even with them on one bye.”

Rogers went on to suggest win percentages would make sense in determining current ladder positions.