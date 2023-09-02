Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed Daniel Tupou is unlikely to play next weekend if the club qualify for the finals, but Joseph Manu is a strong chance to return.

Tupou missed Friday evening's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs after being a late withdrawal through injury, and the coach said post-game that it was unlikely the former New South Wales Blues winger would be able to line up for the tri-colours next week.

Roosters WON BY 14 POINTS Accor Stadium SOU 12 FT 26 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

"I doubt it. I don't think he [Tupou] will get back next week," Robinson said during his post-game press conference on the veteran winger.

The Roosters win over the Rabbitohs means they only need one of the North Queensland Cowboys or Canberra Raiders to lose over the remainder of Round 27 to ensure they qualify for the top eight.

Either of those results going their way would ensure the tri-colours are able to travel next week for an elimination final, against either the Newcastle Knights or the winner of the Cronulla Sharks and Caberra Raiders game on Sunday afternoon.

In what is far better news however for the tri-colours, the coach suggested centre Joseph Manu, who is battling a hamstring injury, may pass fit.

Robinson confirmed Manu will be named on Tuesday, as he was this weekend with the Roosters giving him every opportunity to play before he was pulled out of the side to take on the Rabbitohs in the crunch Round 27 game just 24 hours prior to kick-off.

"We were trying for this week and didn't get there. Confident enough without him being in. He will be named Tuesday and I'm confident he will get back there by the end of the week," Robinson said.

Most hamstring injuries - even minor ones - require a fortnight to recover. It's believed Manu's injury was as minor as it's possible to be though, and with the Roosters unlikely to play until Sunday next weekend, it may give him an added boost in the prospects of playing on a 14-day or 15-day recovery from when he originally suffered the injury during the first half of last weekend's game against the Wests Tigers.

If Manu is close, the Roosters would likely risk him for an elimination final next weekend, with last year's Golden Boot winner to slot straight back into the centres in a straight swap for Corey Allan, who replaced him for Friday evening's encounter with South Sydney.