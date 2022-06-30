Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has revealed that Matt Lodge has been signed with the club, with his first game to be in Round 18 against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

In news which was first reported on Wednesday morning, the Roosters had secured the signature of Lodge, who was released by the New Zealand Warriors a number of weeks ago.

Lodge has since played a single game of Brisbane club rugby union, and has stated that he has been keeping fit in preparations for finding a new club.

The delay over signing with a new club came with the NRL's nominal fee preventing any of the 16 teams in the competition from fitting Lodge into their salary cap, however, that number reducing by around $20,000 per week has now cleared Lodge to join the Roosters after he was originally linked to the Parramatta Eels.

Robinson confirmed that the timing of the deal, and needs of the club, meant Lodge would be a strong addition to the struggling tri-colcours, who sit outside the top eight a little over halfway through the campaign, having come into the season with grand final expectations.

“The timing for us, in terms of the length of contract, the need for us to get a bit bigger coming off the bench, we have a few injuries in that area,” Robinson said on Thursday.

“He’s getting close … I’d like him to be right for the next round against St George Illawarra.

“There’s a lot that a player like that brings, There is a lot of physicality, the alpha male there that leads the pack.”

Lodge left the Warriors in less than ideal circumstances, and is yet to sign a deal for 2023.

The off-contract forward has purchased a house in Sydney though and reportedly wants to remain in the Harbour City for 2023.

He will likely play for the North Sydney Bears during the Roosters' bye round to prepare for his return to the NRL alongside Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has been out injured in what will be a mega double boost for Robinson's side.