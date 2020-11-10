NRL legend Robbie Farah will return to West Tigers to take up a specialist coach role under Michael Maguire.

The ex-hooker will be only working a couple of days a week, helping to develop the young Tigers.

Farah said to AAP that he was excited to get started, especially after he was kept on the outer whilst bubble restrictions were in place.

“It was quite frustrating for me being outside the bubble this year because you sit back and watch on TV but you can’t get involved and help out in any way.

“Seeing the way the season went for the boys was quite difficult to watch.

“So to be back and involved now and help out where I can will be really good.”

Farah isn’t the only ex-Tiger to return after retirement, with Chris Lawrence also tipped to return as a behind-the-scenes helping hand.

After a controversial time in his previous ambassadorial role for the club where they were fined and penalised for not disclosing his $639,000 offer on his 2015 exit, Farah will hope that this time around things will be a lot smoother.