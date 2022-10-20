The Rugby League Players Association believe the NRL's proposed transfer window is "well short" of their expectations, turning down the floated concept.

The NRL are eager to fix their current transfer system, which allows players to sign for rival clubs up to 16 months before playing a first-grade game for the club, hence the proposed transfer windows.

The alteration would mean free agents can only sign with a new club the Monday after the Grand Final in the final year of their deal.

For example, Apisai Koroisau officially put pen to paper with the Wests Tigers in December, 2021 yet won't run out for a regular season game for the club until March, 2023 - 15 months after putting pen to paper.

Under the NRL's proposal, Koroisau wouldn't have been able to ink a new deal with a rival until the day after their 2022 NRL Grand Final win, reducing the time period from 15 months to just five.

That window would run until the Monday before Round 1, acting simultaneously to a window that would allow under-contract players to request a release and vice versa, to stop it happening during the season.

The third window would run from the Monday after Round 10 through to the Monday after Origin Game III, used strictly for mid-season transfers and preventing strong clubs loaning good players from weak clubs late in the season.

RLPA CEO, Clint Newton, is open to altering the current system, but rejected the plan put on the table by the NRL.

"Don't let the fancy Americanised words fool you, it's not about trades and transfers, this is about restraints and restrictions that the game are looking to put on players," he said on SEN.