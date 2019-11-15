The Rugby League Players’ Association has further opposed the league’s ‘no-fault’ stand down policy, believing the newly introduced measure is failing to address the right issue when it comes to off-field player behaviour.
The NRL introduced the rule this season following the “summer of hell”, hoping it would calm a number of sponsors and fight the increase of off-field incidents involving league players, but the results have failed to put the intimidating trend to a halt.
David Fifita, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Sam Burgess, Josh Dugan and Manase Fainu have all been recently involved in separate incidents and altercations that have added to the league’s woes and stained image.
The RLPA is currently in mediation talks with the league, claiming the initiation of the stand down policy rule breached the terms of their collective bargaining agreement.
If both the league and its players’ union fail to find an agreement, the matter will be sent to arbitration, with a resolution expected to come before the 2020 season.
“If you look at any system around the world that focuses on a really penal approach, it’s not as effective as other systems that focus on education, rehab and support in reducing incidents linked to human behaviour,” said RLPA CEO Ian Prendergast.
“Philosophically, we want to align our interests more with the NRL because at the moment there is a disconnect. From our point of view, the players are frustrated with the relationship that currently exists between the RLPA and the NRL off the back of last season and the fact we’re working through this dispute.
“Our focus is protecting what we’ve agreed to under the CBA and the players’ contract to ensure the NRL can’t ride roughshod over that and make changes that are inconsistent with those things.
“We’ve always maintained rules, regulations and policies aren’t going to shift player behaviour. We’re disappointed as anyone when off-field incidents occur, particularly around how much we’re investing in addressing player behaviour.
“Where we are not as aligned with the NRL is how you shift that in a meaningful way long term. Yes, we absolutely support appropriate sanctions being handed down which need to include measures that address the actual root of the behaviour so a player can learn from the situation they find themselves and change their behaviour over time.”
Senior officials of the NRL are believed to be disappointed with the union’s stand following the latest string of off-field incidents. The governing body stand by its decision to introduce the no-fault rule to protect the league’s image, while the players association claim there should be a stronger focus on education and prevention.
“Particularly when you think about the demographics and how far back some of these players are coming from, there are a lot of players who have suffered adverse childhood experiences in their formative years that contributes to their behaviour,” Prendergast said.
“We’ve now got research and evidence-based recommendations we want to implement through the wellbeing program that aren’t being supported by the NRL.
“Our frustration is based on the talk in relation to how much money the game has lost in not being able to secure additional sponsors or fans due to off-field behaviour.
“But the reluctance to invest further to give these players the kind of training they need to cope with the demands placed on them through their standards and behaviour (is frustrating).
“You think about how much the game is investing in the integrity unit and a lot of that is quite reactionary in investigating matters.
“This really needs to be a whole of game approach. We can’t do this one-out, we’re only a small organisation compared to the resources the NRL and clubs have.”
I think there needs to be a “punishment” deterrent for players where found guilty, but I’ve always said this so called “no fault” stand down policy is totally unfair and everyone should be presumed innocent and free to play on until judged otherwise by the courts and not by the NRL KANGAROO COURT.
You can’t call them a ”Kangaroo Court”, that’s not allowed. Ask Sam Burgess.
ManWar 78 – That is exactly what the no fault stand down rule is – innocent until proven guilty, that is why it says “No Fault” because it is presuming innocence. If found guilty there would no doubt be repercussions from the NRL to be faced but at the time it is applied it assumes innocence. The rule is triggered automatically when a player is charged by the police of a serious crime. That charge, whilst suggestive of guilt is not a presumption of guilt. Any conditions applied by the police to go with that charge like reporting to a police station or even imprisonment is similarly not a presumption of guilt it is simply a stage in a legal process and the NFSC is simply a similar stage in an NRL process.
Something like this needs years to work and it is more about protecting the brand than it is about punishment after all if a substantial jail term (which has to be the possibility for the NFSC to take automatic effect) isn’t going to deter then nothing the NRL can meter out is ever going to be.
I think it is a bit rich the players association claiming the rule isn’t working after less than a year in place and the application to (3 ?) players. De Belin hasn’t even been tried yet and he was the first person to which the rule was applied. This claim is quite frankly ridiculous and I cannot see the NRL changing it anytime soon.
Rucky I understand how the policy works but as far as I’m concerned, telling someone they can’t play until they are cleared by the courts is NOT presuming innocence.
Manly continue to take all the Parramatta Junior discards, even those let go for poor behaviour, just like Manase Fainu, the lower grades are full of them (along with coaching staff) at Manly, I guess that is what happens when you don’t produce too many of your own juniors.
“telling someone they can’t play until they are cleared by the courts is NOT presuming innocence.”
but
putting someone in prison awaiting trial
stipulating that someone cannot visit a certain place (eg Newcastle in the Hayne case)
stipulating that someone cannot travel overseas by confiscating their passport (again Hayne)
whilst awaiting trial are all situations that a player can find them selves in and yet they still have the presumption of innocence.
To be charged with serious crime the police and courts are saying you are guilty until proven innocent.
Why else do people spend time in jail awaiting trial, or are released on bail for huge sums of money, or have passports confiscated, or have restraining orders against them.
If a lawyer or barrister cannot prove a persons innocence then jail is the punishment.
The NRL and the justice system can say it anyway they like. But a person goes to court Guilty otherwise there would not even be a trial, and can walk free if they prove their innocence. If they do not prove their innocence, then immediately they are removed from the courts to the jail system.
The NRL must take the same stance as the law of the land does, hence a player is stood down by the Nrl until the vourts have finalized the matter.
@manwarts
oh yeah i remember you were so vocal about the JDB standown 🙄🥱
fainu is out for 2020, get used to it and hope the rest of the squad can finish the off season without bashing their partners or stealing money like they did last year.