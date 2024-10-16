A rival team is reportedly considering making a play for Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi who will run off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Joining the Tigers at the start of the 2020 season after two years with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Doueihi has been continually plagued by injuries while at the club, playing only 64 matches in five seasons.

Recently agreeing to a one-year contract extension with the Tigers, he took a significant pay-cut of $350,000 a season to remain at the club but has been relegated to the centres with the arrival of Jahream Bula and Lachlan Galvin in the fullback and five-eighth positions

Able to speak with rival teams from November 1, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Doueihi has caught the interest of the St George Illawarra Dragons, who are considering making a play for the utility.

According to the publication, the Dragons have already held internal discussions about recruiting the Lebanon international. They are also willing to entertain the idea of him joining before the 2026 season if the Tigers decide to release him.

At this moment, the Wests Tigers have no spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season and Doueihi's departure would free up a spot to recruit another player on the open market or extended the contract of either Sione Fainu or Solomon Alaimalo.

The decision to chase Doueihi comes as they begin to plan for life without their skipper Ben Hunt who has been granted permission to speak with rival teams and has likely played his final match for the Red V.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Dragons have granted skipper Ben Hunt permission to test the open market immediately following a club board meeting that was held on Tuesday.

RELATED >> FIVE Potential Landing Spots for Ben Hunt

At this stage, the Dragons haven't confirmed if he could possibly released to another team for next season, but sources speaking to The Herald revealed that the club would entertain the idea, and it is highly likely he has played his last game for the Red V.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, the news comes after the club recently told the Australian Kangaroos and QLD Maroons playmaker that he wouldn't be given a contract extension to remain at the club after his current deal expires.

The $950,000 per season player has been linked with has been linked with a return home to Queensland to play for either The Dolphins or Gold Coast Titans, as well as a potential move to the Canterbury Bulldogs in the past.