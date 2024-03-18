The Melbourne Storm could be at risk of losing Nelson Asofa-Solomona, with rival clubs reportedly monitoring him as the season goes on.

After missing the opening two games due to injury, the New Zealand international could make his season debut this week or be forced to make his return through the QLD Cup competition

One of the highest-paid front-rowers in the NRL, who is on around $850,000 per season, Asofa-Solomona signed a four-year contract extension last season and has been a mainstay in the club's team.

However, News Corp reports that clubs are away that he has fallen down the pecking order at the Storm and will be closely monitoring him as the season progresses.

While there were rumours that he had fallen out of favour with certain club officials, the relationship is reportedly repairable, according to the publication.

Asofa-Solomona could see him make his way back into the NRL team this weekend after teammate and prop Christian Welch has been ruled out of the match due to failing a HIA in the club's victory against the New Zealand Warriors.

In September 2023, the enforcer told News Corp that he considered making the switch to The Dolphins before extending his contract at the Storm - he also spoke to coach Wayne Bennett.

“I had a phone call from Wayne Bennett and we had a chat,” he told the publication.

“Everyone says he is a people person and it was awesome to hear from someone like Wayne and what sort of role he wanted me to play at the Dolphins.

“In terms of considering it, I did think about it seriously. There's definitely some advantages to being at the Dolphins."