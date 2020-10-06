NRL Rd 4 - Storm v Rabbitohs
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm looks on during the round four NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at AAMI Park on June 05, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Teenage star Joseph Suaalii was set on joining the Rabbitohs but both parties have entered a dividing line after he angered officials during the negotiation process, per WWOS.

The six-foot-three, 17-year old who previously played for the South Sydney juniors, insisted on get-out clauses during official talks, rapidly decreasing his chance of an NRL debut with the Bunnies.

With the Rabbitohs prepared to throw over $1 million dollars into a contract for the youngster, they are now shifting with an attempt to use that money on Storm champion Josh Addo-Carr.

The club believes Addo-Carr would thrive due to the prominent indigenous culture at the club and would strengthen their backline, that is already one of the best in the league, if they were successful in signing the ‘Foxx’.

Melbourne, however, want a player in return for the 25-year-old if he were to break his contract.

The Rabbitohs are already considering offering up Jaxson Paulo or James Roberts, who unfortunately only played six games this year due to injury.

 