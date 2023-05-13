The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly earmarked a desire to recruit Ben Hunt, should things go pear-shaped at the St George Illawarra Dragons for the star half.

Hunt has previously made no secret over his desire to have Anthony Griffin remain in charge of the Red V, but that appears to be less and less likely of happening by the day.

The Dragons - prior to Saturday afternoon's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys - have lost five games on the trot, and sit second last on the NRL ladder.

It follows a tale of woe for Griffin, who is now into his third season at the Red V without a so much as a mark of success on his record, with the former Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers coach being asked to reapply for his job if he wishes to keep it in 2024.

It's believed the Dragons have earmarked five potential options to take over, with rookie coaches and former club players Ben Hornby, Jason Ryles and Dean Young in the mix alongside established coaches Shane Flanagan and Des Hasler.

How Hunt responds to any such decision remains to be seen, but the Dragon did recently express he will see out his contract.

That hasn't stopped the Titans from, according to News Corp, make inquiries around the future of Hunt.

Hunt is on contract at the Dragons until at least the end of the 2025 season, having only re-signed recently in what was likely to be the final contract of his NRL career.

His contract is not linked to Griffin's future in any way.

The Dragons would be unlikely to want to lose the star halfback, even with Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone both at the club as their future, but a move back to Queensland for the end of his career could speak volumes to Hunt, who is a Maroons and Australian Kangaroos representative.

The Titans were public in their push to sign Hunt last year as he weighed up his future and the final contract of his career, but ultimately missed out as he elected to re-sign with the joint venture.

Tanah Boyd's start to the season in the number seven jersey for the Titans should have room for excitement at Parkwood, however, he is yet to fully cement the jersey in Justin Holbrook's side, who sit on the fringe of the top eight with five wins, four losses and a draw ahead of Sunday afternoon's trip to the Hunter for a clash against the battling Newcastle Knights.