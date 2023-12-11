While he may be contracted for the next two seasons as a player, Broncos captain Adam Reynolds is already thinking ahead into the future.

The halfback has returned to pre-season training after helping guide the club to the 2023 Grand Final with halves partner Ezra Mam.

As he looks to go one better next season and win his second NRL premiership, Reynolds admitted he wants to further his career at the Broncos after he retires as a player.

Already embracing the role of mentor and working as a virtual extra assistant coach for Kevin Walters, the veteran wants to pass down his wisdom and be the perfect mentor to the likes of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Coby Black, among others.

"I am pretty keen to go down that path. I love working with young fellas," Reynolds said via AAP.

"I came from a system at Souths where there were a lot of older players so you didn't have to do too much outside of your job.

"Coming here it has been refreshing for myself to teach the younger fellas. I think it helps you understand your own role better too.

"You go over the processes and explain it to the younger fellas, slow it down and try and get them to understand what you are trying to achieve.

"I enjoy giving that feedback and seeing them execute it."

The 33-year-old also discussed his contract situation and revealed he is on the verge of penning a one-year extension with the Broncos to remain there in 2025.

"It is getting solved in the background," Reynolds added.

"I still feel like I have more to give. My body is feeling good. I feel like I am playing good enough football to go around again.

"I am enjoying the club and I love being around the boys. It is pretty simple."

The club is looking to lock up Reynolds and his halves partner Ezra Mam, as both players run off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and are free to negotiate with rival clubs.

Set to earn a multimillion-dollar upgraded deal, Kevin Walters revealed that the club are hoping to seal the deal with Ezra Mam by Christmas time, per The Courier Mail.

The Dally M five-eighth of the year is coming off his best season in the NRL and has proven himself as a marquee player and top star of the competition.