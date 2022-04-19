It's no secret that Reuben Garrick has performed better this year at fullback than he did in Tom Trbojevics' time away during 2021.

While the Manly Sea Eagles have an ever-improving record without their superstar fullback, winning six of their last seven without him, Garrick looks far more comfortable with the number one on his back this time around.

It's clear to anyone who watches the Sea Eagles that their style of play changes without Trbojevic. Becoming more halves-based and including Kieran Foran heavily, the role of the fullback is lessened.

For Garrick, he emphasises performing in his role, not trying to do everything required of Tom Trbojevic when he plays.

"I've tried to base my game off running hard and getting more touches," Garrick told reporters.

"I try and get out and get more plays in the set and then copy Tom a bit where he takes that play four or five carry to get our kick chase onside.

"It's just about getting my work rate up a bit more, it plays you into the game a bit more too.

"Then off the back of that I get out where Foz and Chez tell me to go."

Tom Trbojevic, who is second in metres (207m) and runs per game (21) behind only Dylan Edwards, has one of the highest work rates in NRL.

In his first four games this year at wing, Garrick averaged 101m per game. In his two games at fullback, he's racked up 154m and 143m with only one error against the Knights.

While Tolutau Koula looked to be the fill-in fullback at first, Garrick always expected to be the fullback replacement.

"I've got a few more runs on the board there now," Garrick said.

"I'm still just filling in for the team, and they're helping me out a lot ... but yes, I am feeling more comfortable.

"I enjoy it as well. It's a bit of a change-up from wing."

Up against the Sharks this week, Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan will prove a bigger challenge for Garrick at the back and not only with their kicking ability. Garrick's defensive communication will be key to shutting down the exceptional wide-ranging passing ability of Cronulla.