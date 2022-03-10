Over the last few days, Zero Tackle have asked you who is going to finish in the top four, and who is going to finish in the bottom four on two separate polls during the 2022 NRL season.

The results to each of those polls are surprising enough and can be viewed below, but based on that, we have created the fan-voted ladder for 2022.

First, the top four.

Top four survey results

There was little surprise to see the Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles sitting at the top of the tree when it came to the top four.

Manly only garnered a little over 50 per cent of the vote though, with the Parramatta Eels heavily backed at 41 per cent. The South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons were the next three sides, with the Newcastle Knights rounding out the tail.

1. Penrith Panthers (81%)

2. Sydney Roosters (75%)

3. Melbourne Storm (74%)

4. Manly Sea Eagles (54%)

5. Parramatta Eels (41%)

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (23%)

7. Cronulla Sharks (11%)

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (7%)

9. New Zealand Warriors (7%)

10. Canberra Raiders (5%)

11. Brisbane Broncos (5%)

12. Gold Coast Titans (5%)

13. Canterbury Bulldogs (4%)

14. Wests Tigers (3%)

15. North Queensland Cowboys (3%)

16. Newcastle Knights (2%)

Bottom four survey results

When it came to picking the bottom four, the same four teams at the bottom of the top four list found themselves being voted to finish at the bottom of the table, with the Tigers receiving the highest portion of the vote, followed by the Cowboys, Bulldogs and Knights, who all had at least 50 per cent.

The Sea Eagles, Eels, Storm and Panthers had the least amount of the vote.

1. Wests Tigers (78%)

2. North Queensland Cowboys (71%)

3. Canterbury Bulldogs (54%)

4. Newcastle Knights (50%)

5. New Zealand Warriors (42%)

6. Brisbane Broncos (33%)

7. St George Illawarra Dragons (23%)

8. Canberra Raiders (13%)

9. Gold Coast Titans (11%)

10. Cronulla Sharks (5%)

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs (4%)

12. Parramatta Eels (4%)

13. Penrith Panthers (3%)

14. Melbourne Storm (3%)

15. Sydney Roosters (3%)

16. Manly Sea Eagles (3%)

Note: All equal percentages are listed in the order of most votes accrued. Each poll had over 2000 responses.

The ladder

Allocating each team a score between 1 and 16 for each voting section, we have come up with the Zero Tackle fan-voted ladder for the 2022 season.

In the top eight, teams scored 16 points for being the highest-voted team, 15 for the being the second-highest voted team and so on, while the bottom four saw teams saw one point for being the highest-voted team, two for being the second-highest voted team and so on.

Where there were two teams even with the same score, voting for the top four took precedence.

1. Sydney Roosters (30 points)

2. Penrith Panthers (29 points)

3. Melbourne Storm (29 points)

4. Manly Sea Eagles (29 points)

5. Parramatta Eels (24 points)

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (22 points)

7. Cronulla Sharks (20 points)

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (16 points)

9. Canberra Raiders (15 points)

10. Gold Coast Titans (14 points)

11. New Zealand Warriors (13 points)

12. Brisbane Broncos (12 points)

13. Canterbury Bulldogs (7 points)

14. Newcastle Knights (5 points)

15. North Queensland Cowboys (4 points)

16. Wests Tigers (3 points)