South Sydney are set to proceed with their plans to bring Jai Arrow to the Rabbitohs, with the club’s higher-ups set to meet with Arrow’s manager on Wednesday.

According to The Courier-Mail, Arrow’s manager David Riolo will meet with Bunnies representatives to discuss a possible $4 million deal to bring him to Redfern.

South Sydney boss Shane Richardson has already met with Arrow, with the Maroons representative able to join sides in 2021.

“We would like to have Jai at South Sydney,” Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said when speaking about Arrow for the first time.

“I haven’t spoken to Jai personally, Shane Richardson is handling it all. Richo is meeting with his manager in the next 24 to 48 hours. He has already met with Jai and that’s our position.

“We’ll have a conversation over the next 24 hours and hopefully Jai’s manager is happy with our offer.

“Me and Jai work great together. He knows if he comes to South Sydney I will want him here. It’s a great club with a lot of tradition and Jai would fit in well here.

“I let Jai go at the Broncos. I was honest with him. I told him he was ready for first grade and he was stuck behind a few blokes and he deserved to get an opportunity somewhere else. I have been proven right on that.

“You can’t hold young men back. If they can’t get an opportunity at your club you need to give them a chance because it is about their careers. At the Broncos I had plenty of forwards and Jai wasn’t guaranteed to be picked every week.”

Arrow played 24 games for the Broncos over two seasons in Brisbane under Bennett, before moving to the Titans.

The Titans have reportedly put a three-year deal in front of Arrow, although the Bunnies’ contract is far more lucrative.