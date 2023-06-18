All of Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Jack Hetherington and Tom Eisenhuth have escaped without sanction from the NRL's match review committee after Saturday's Round 16 triple-header.

The trio were all put on report during Saturday's matches, with Jack Hetherington seemingly the luckiest to escape sanction from the MRC.

He was penalised and placed on report during the first half of the Newcastle Knights' narrow loss to the Sydney Roosters in the Hunter, with the tackle slipping up and catching above the shoulders of the attacker.

Despite that, the MRC have ruled that the incident - which looked worse in real-time than it actually was - wasn't worthy of a charge.

In the same stoppage, a bunker review found that returning Knights' second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, playing his first game in three weeks, had committed a hip drop tackle.

Placed on report for the tackle which went unpenalised in real-time, the match review committee also found he would have no case to answer for the tackle.

The hip drop tackle continues to be in the headlines on a weekly cycle, however, the tackle from Fitzgibbon appeared to be one where he had started above the hips and simply lost control.

The third player placed on report came during the Melbourne Storm's win over the Wests Tigers, but Tom Eisenhuth, who was penalised for a crusher tackle, also escapes sanction.

Described by the commentators as unlucky, he was swung around in a tackle with Brandon Wakeham looking to break the line, only to accidentally partially land on top of the Tigers' half.