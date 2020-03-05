Super League club Castleford is targetting Parramatta prop Kane Evans, according to RLNews.co.uk.

Off-contract at the end of this year, the report states that the Tigers are going to make the 28-year old a priority.

The Eels’ off-season additions of Ryan Matterson and Regan Campbell-Gillard to join an already strong forward pack including Junior Paulo, Nathan Brown and Shaun Lane could make Evans epxendable.

Evans told The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month: “I want to play until I’m 32 and then retire. I don’t know how many more pre-seasons my body can go through.

“I want to be playing NRL this year. When I get my chance I’ll try to dominate, do what I do, try and win a comp and get a new contract. I want to start well and then see where I’ll be in 2021.”