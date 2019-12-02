The Canterbury Bulldogs could be denied salary cap relief for injured five-eighth Kieran Foran, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A flaw in the NRL system means that Foran’s determination to return from a shoulder injury he suffered while playing for New Zealand could penalise the Bulldogs.

Clubs are only granted a maximum of $350,000 in cap relief for an injured player who has been sidelined for at least 12 NRL games.

The 29-year old has reportedly told people close to him he wants to get back on the park at some stage in May or June at the latest, despite initial fears that could miss the entire 2020 NRL season.

A return in late May would come just would come just before the round 12 window.

The Bulldogs are expected to appeal to the NRL regardless of Foran’s return, with the club set to get the surgeon’s final report this week and present it to the league.

This would allow Canterbury to argue that all indications from medical experts were that Foran was facing a minimum of six months on the sidelines.

Foran is off-contract at the end of next season, hence his desire to get back to playing as soon as possible.

He reportedly has no indication to retire anytime soon.