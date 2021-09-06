A perceived inability to enact any form of defensive structure could well spell the end of Michael Maguire's rein as the West Tigers head coach.

According to a Monday afternoon report from The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, the man affectionately known as 'Madge' could be shown the door after just three-years due to his side's incapacity to defend their own line.

The Tigers' well-documented season finished in devastating fashion on Sunday following a crushing 38-0 loss to the wooden spoon 'winning' Bulldogs - the largest loss by any side to team residing in last place in the history of the competition.

Wests' 2021 campaign again saw them finish outside of finals contention after they conceded the second-most points in their 22-seasons since the merger between Western Suburbs and Balmain ahead of the millennium.

Chammas reported that it was the belief of many within the four-walls of the club's fleet of home grounds that Maguire had proven unable to construct and convey a defensive system - a flaw that could well spell the end of his tenure in 'Tiger Town'.

Although the 2014 premiership coach had received the support of Wests' chairman Lee Hagipantelis earlier this year, the tune had changed after their recent whitewashing at Moreton Daily Stadium.

Hagipantelis spoke to Chammas earlier on Monday, but could not confirm whether or not ties between club and coach would be severed as they were still in the midst of an internal review to get to the bottom of yet another sour season.

"I'm not in a position to speculate on anything until such time as the review process has been complete," he said.