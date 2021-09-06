A perceived inability to enact any form of defensive structure could well spell the end of Michael Maguire's rein as the West Tigers head coach.
According to a Monday afternoon report from The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, the man affectionately known as 'Madge' could be shown the door after just three-years due to his side's incapacity to defend their own line.
The Tigers' well-documented season finished in devastating fashion on Sunday following a crushing 38-0 loss to the wooden spoon 'winning' Bulldogs - the largest loss by any side to team residing in last place in the history of the competition.
Wests' 2021 campaign again saw them finish outside of finals contention after they conceded the second-most points in their 22-seasons since the merger between Western Suburbs and Balmain ahead of the millennium.
Chammas reported that it was the belief of many within the four-walls of the club's fleet of home grounds that Maguire had proven unable to construct and convey a defensive system - a flaw that could well spell the end of his tenure in 'Tiger Town'.
Although the 2014 premiership coach had received the support of Wests' chairman Lee Hagipantelis earlier this year, the tune had changed after their recent whitewashing at Moreton Daily Stadium.
Hagipantelis spoke to Chammas earlier on Monday, but could not confirm whether or not ties between club and coach would be severed as they were still in the midst of an internal review to get to the bottom of yet another sour season.
"I'm not in a position to speculate on anything until such time as the review process has been complete," he said.
"It would be inappropriate for me to do so. There's a full board to discuss those matters and determine a path forward."
With this latest announcement muddying the waters around the embattled coach, Chammas continued by putting forth a raft of names that could logically act as the 47-year-old's replacement.
Having led Penrith to the stingiest concession record across the past pair of years, Panthers defensive coach Cameron Ciraldo is currently seen as the best possible hire for the perpetually rebuilding club.
However, according to Chammas, Ciraldo is unlikely to desire a shift from the feet of the Blue Mountains due to the acrimony the comes with the Tigers' top job.
Still, should his mind change, a clause in his contract at BlueBet Stadium would reportedly allow him a clear path to Concord.
If the former Italian representative does in fact make the move ahead of next season, Chammas is of the belief that he will enter a 'master and apprentice' type coaching plan with 2005 premiership coach, Tim Sheens.
In a move that Maguire publicly praised yet reportedly bemoaned behind closed doors, Sheens, 70, was placed back on the Tigers' books this season, but is yet to make the permanent move back to Sydney from the UK.
Other names raised by the scribe included former Sharks pedagogue, Shane Flanagan, NRL mastermind, Wayne Bennett, Tongan head coach, Kristian Woolf, 2021 Origin combatants, Paul Green and Brad Fittler, as well as John Morris and Steve McNamara.
Flanagan is reported to be a person of interest by the Wests' brass due to his ability to attract star talent - something the Tigers have routinely struggled with.
Incumbent NRL coaches Todd Payten and Brad Arthur's names were also raised as possibilities to fill a potentially vacated seat should their own terms at North Queensland and Parramatta end abruptly.