The NRL finals will see things go up a gear, but all of the teams clashing in Week 1 have history this season.

History which might just weigh on minds heading into the qualifying and elimination finals.

Zero Tackle have looked back at all of the games played during the regular season between times who clash this weekend as eight teams becomes six.

Qualifying final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Round 11: Melbourne Storm 24 defeat Brisbane Broncos 16 at AAMI Park

Four sin bins marred this game, with the Broncos copping three, and the Storm copping one late in the piece.

The sin bins told on the Broncos too, with the Storm taking a 10-all halftime score and adding the next 14 points unanswered to ensure they would continue their hoodoo against Brisbane.

A late consolation try put some respect back on the scoreline, but it would have been intriguing to see this contest without the sin bins.

Round 27: Brisbane Broncos 22 defeated by Melbourne Storm 32 at Suncorp Stadium

The Broncos and Storm both rested most of their top squads in the final round of the season, with the Storm running out winners in what might as well have been a QLD Cup games.

In short, it means very little for this weekend.

Qualifying final 1: Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Round 10: New Zealand Warriors 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 18 at Suncorp Stadium

We have to rewind the tape all the way to Round 10 to find the only time the Warriors and Panthers clashed this year.

A now infamous clash which led to a dramatic social media outburst from a Warriors' sponsor saw the Panthers skip away with a hardly convincing 18 points to 6 victory during Magic Round.

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Round 7: Cronulla Sharks 22 defeat Sydney Roosters 12 at PointsBet Stadium

The Sharks found themselves behind at halftime in a game with more controversy - isn't that becoming a theme - but were able to run away with the win.

At halftime, the Roosters had taken the led through tries to Egan Butcher and Brandon Smith after watching Matt Moylan score first. Three unanswered tries for the Sharks in the second half to Ronaldo Mulitalo, Blayke Brailey and Briton Nikora saw the club win, but the Roosters finished with just 11 on the field after Brandon Smith and Victor Radley were both sin binned.

Of particular note, the Sharks exposed Sam Walker in defence in this game. The young half missed eight tackles and was dropped afterwards, only returning in recent weeks after a knee injury prevented him from doing so following his initial stint in NSW Cup.

Elimination final 2: Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Round 4: Newcastle Knights 24 defeat Canberra Raiders 14 at McDonald Jones Stadium

At home, early in the season on a Sunday afternoon, the Knights were expected to put up a good showing for their fans, and the scoreboard ultimately flatted the green machine here.

Five tries for the Knights brought only two conversions, with the Raiders crossing for two tries in the first 25 minutes, but not troubling the scorers afterwards.

Round 22: Canberra Raiders 6 defeated by Newcastle Knights 28 at GIO Stadium

This game was set to the back drop of the Knights looking to continue their incredible run to the finals, and the Raiders looking to stop their dramatic slide out.

In the end, the red-hot Knights had the game over as a contest by halftime, and capped it off directly afterwards. Tries to Kalyn Ponga, Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young were followed a minute after the break by a Tyson Gamble try that had the Knights leading 26-0.

Jordan Rapana scored for Canberra, but it meant next to nothing in a one-sided contest.