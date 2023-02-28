The Brisbane Broncos are set to start their season without their star recruit for a second straight year, with Reece Walsh sidelined after suffering a facial fracture.

Walsh went down in Brisbane's first trial match against the Gold Coast Titans as scans confirmed a fracture to his eye's orbital floor, and was considered touch-and-go for their Round 1 clash against the Penrith Panthers.

MORE: Get your Brisbane Broncos 2023 Season Guide NOW!

It appears the 20-year-old won't be making the trek to BlueBet Stadium on Friday night as the club errs on the side of caution, similarly to last season, when Adam Reynolds missed Brisbane's opening round match against South Sydney.

With Tristan Sailor outside the top 30, the race for the fullback role comes down to backline duo Herbie Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo.

Despite Cobbo being overlooked several times for the role in 2022, head coach Kevin Walters looks set to hand the No. 1 jersey to the Queensland Maroon after starting the 20-year-old there in their second trial.

Farnworth has previously spoken over his desire to play in the fullback role, however the English international is untested at the back, and has recently put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Dolphins starting in 2024.

The Englishman is expected to remain at left centre with Cobbo at fullback, and the returning Jesse Arthars will slot onto the right wing outside Kotoni Staggs.

Arthars spent the entire 2022 season on loan to the New Zealand Warriors before returning to Red Hill in the off-season.

While Brisbane won't officially confirm the news until team-lists drops at 4:00pm AEDT, Patrick Carrigan confirmed the move at training on Monday.

“Walshie is not quite ready to go. It is 27 rounds and we will rest him up,” Carrigan told the press.

“Cobbo can do things that no one else can do and Walshie can do things no one else can. We are pretty lucky that the number one and two up-and- coming fullbacks in the game are at our club.

“I am excited for Jesse. In the Māori All Stars and last week for us he was one of our standouts.”

It's been a tough week for the Broncos, losing Reece Walsh to injury whilst both Farnworth and Thomas Flegler have signed long-term deals with the Dolphins.

As hard as it is to watch his mates leave, Carrigan knows it's simply business.

“It is tough,” Carrigan continued. “They are two of my close mates and when you come through together as kids you never really expect them to leave.

“I am hanging out to have a really good year and send those two off, and (Gold Coast-bound) Keenan (Palasia). Hopefully we can end this year with a premiership.” The reshuffle is expected to be confirmed when Walters releases his first team sheet of 2023 this afternoon.