New Zealand Warriors star Reece Walsh hasn't touched alcohol since he was arrested in September for drug possession.

Walsh was placed on a good behaviour bond by the court and fined $400 although he avoided a conviction after he was arrested on the Gold Coast.

The news of Walsh giving up alcohol comes alongside an admission that he became arrogant after his incredible breakout 2021 season.

He was transferred from the Brisbane Broncos to the New Zealand Warriors in April, and made his debut for the Warriors on Anzac Day just two weeks after he joined the club.

What followed was an incredible rookie season, playing 16 games, scoring nine tries, kicking 21 goals and at times looking as close to unstoppable as it gets.

But that all came crashing down with his arrest, with Walsh telling The Daily Telegraph that his side saw him offered drug offers, and become involved in drinking and partying.

“It was massive, I learnt a big lesson about not thinking you’re better than everyone and on top of the world,” he said.

“I got complacent and arrogant. It’s been a huge learning curve. I’m glad I learnt it at this age.

“Even though it was disappointing and I was ashamed of what I did, I’m happy it’s happened now and not five or 10 years down the track. I could have still been doing the same stuff and having bad habits.

“It’s something I can learn from and also tell my story to young kids coming through when I’m a bit older and more experienced.”

Walsh, who was included in Queensland's State of Origin squad for Game 2 before injury struck, will again be pushing for higher honours in 2022 as he takes over the fullback spot on a permanent basis from the departed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Walsh will undoubtedly slot into the number one jumper for the Warriors, playing in a spine alongside Shaun Johnson and Wayde Egan, as well as likely Chanel Harris-Tavita, who should get first crack in the halves to partner Johnson.