The second Team List Tuesday of the season is here, and already there's carnage across the 22-man squads.

Injuries and suspensions didn't take the week off, while other young stars used the opening round of NSW Cup to throw their hands up for selection early in the season. The Sea Eagles have been gifted an early bye.

It's a massive week with a tonne of team-lists changes, and some big names returning from injury, here's the biggest of the lot.

South Sydney's second-string saviours

The Rabbitohs have a casualty ward full of forwards right now, missing five members of the full-strength pack in Tevita Tatola, Jai Arrow, Hame Sele, Jacob Host and Siliva Havili, some massive outs to face the defending premiers.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita has snatched Tatola's (concussion) starting spot while Jed Cartwright joins the bench in lieu of Arrow (hamstring).

Davvy Moale and Shaquai Mitchell were forced to play big minutes last week which tested their engine, however, the pair passed with flying colours. Penrith's pack is another wrung up though, even if they are missing Scott Sorensen.

Reece lightning set to face lethargic North Queensland bench

If you're Kevin Walters, you're resisting making any unnecessary changes to the team after Brisbane defeated Penrith 13-12 at BlueBet Stadium last round. They defended their backsides off and genuinely look like they were doing it for each other.

However, Reece Walsh is Reece Walsh, and after a stellar trial against the Titans that ended with a facial fracture, the fullback returns to make his Broncos debut in a packed-out Suncorp Stadium. His impact will be massive, and hopefully won't run at the sidelines like Selwyn Cobbo did last week.

The Cowboys started well against Canberra, however, their 18-0 lead slipped to 18-all with minutes to play, and their bench is a big part. Old heads in James Tamou and Jake Granville, and impactful but laterally-poor Griffin Neame and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown. Something has to give.

Manu returns to help Roosters' reserves

The Sydney Roosters are still heavily depleted, and a facial injury to Matt Lodge hasn't exactly helped their situation. The fiery prop had a dent in his face suffered against the Dolphins, with Fletcher Baker replacing him.

Joseph Manu is the big in, replacing Corey Allan in the centres as Drew Hutchison returns to the bench. Arguably the NRL's best centre, Manu is incredibly impactful on this outfit, specifically when he starts roaming.

Victor Radley is also in doubt after failing his HIA and still without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, times are getting tough in Bondi.

Dolphin debutant in otherwise unchanged side

The Dolphins will hand a third player their NRL debut in the space of a fortnight, handing the No. 16 jersey to Mason Teague, a young lock forward who led Penrith to SG Ball glory last season.

Easily the biggest surprise packet of the weekend, the 'Phins' had that clash with the Roosters circled for a long time, now it's a matter of whether they can keep that energy and focus up week-to-week.

Wayne Bennett has stuck by the other 16 players that featured in their maiden match, with Ray Stone the only omission. They'll be riding high on the emotion of last week's win.

Munster missing as question marks linger over Xavier

Cameron Munster is a monumental out for the Melbourne Storm after a gruesome compound fracture, which he played through the majority of the match with, handing Tyran Wishart a start at five-eighth for the first time in his career.

The Storm have also named Xavier Coates who went off with a shoulder issue last weekend and had been ruled out for one to two weeks. Either he's made a miraculous recovery, or Craig Bellamy is playing ducks and drakes with this team.

Grant Anderson and former Cowboy Kane Bradley are both named in the reserves, don't be surprised if one gets a run out wide if Coates does fail a fitness test through the week.

Bateman sits as Koroisau starts

Once again, John Bateman has been sidelined as he continues to adjust to life back in Australia and misses the 22-man squad altogether. Shawn Blore is still named despite failing a HIA a few minutes into their loss on Sunday.

Apisai Koroisau has been named to start after falling to the bench at the last minute, stunting their forward pack. The Tigers were very, very clunky and looked clueless in attack at times.

They need more from their spine this week if they are to pip Newcastle at Leichhardt Oval, and that's what Api was bought for.

Amone included as Foran's fitness questioned

After initially looking set to miss a large chunk of the season whilst stood down, Talatau Amone has been named amongst the reserves for the Red V in their first game of the season after having the no-fault stand-down lifted.

Jayden Sullivan has won the six jersey (for now), while Jack Bird has made another positional switch, this time to lock for the absent Jack de Belin. They've even named an unknown rookie by the name of Toby Couchman to debut.

Meanwhile on the Glitter Strip, Kieran Foran will have until the captain's run to test out his injured knee after coming from the field early last week, declaring he 'wasn't able to run' after copping a knock.