The Queensland-based NRL player at the centre of recent rape allegations is reportedly set to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

As stated by Peter Badel of The Courier Mail, the annoymous player, who currently plies their trade for a Queensland-based NRL club, is set to avoid any police charges after complaints against them were withdrawn.

Badel wrote on Thursday afternoon that the woman who initially filed complaints of digital rape with Queensland police had since withdrawn them.

As reported by Newscorp, the player and the woman were said to have been "drinking heavily" on the night on the reported rape.

Both the player and the player's employer had been made aware of the allegations ahead of last weekend's Magic Round at Brisbane's Lang Park.

The player in question is said to have assisted the police with their now-abandoned investigation.

The identity of the former representative footballer remains witheld from the public for legal reasons.