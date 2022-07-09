The latest International rankings have seen the Kangaroos slip all the way to fourth spot, with the rise of Tonga seeing them climb all the way to second, despite losing to New Zealand in rep round last month.

Australia have played just four games since winning the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, winning just two of those contests, meaning they will head into this year's World Cup ranked outside the top three for the first time in decades.

The rise of Tonga up the rankings ladder only confirms their meteoric success over the last five years, something that can be traced all the way back to Jason Taumalolo's decision to snub the Kiwis in favour of Tonga. Causing a domino effect that have landed players like Andrew Fifita, Haumole Ola'kalatu and more, the pacific nation will be in a strong place heading into the end-of-year tournament,

Despite the 26-6 loss to the Kiwis a fortnight ago, International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant says the rankings factor in how active the side is.

"The rankings suggest that you can't rest on your laurels from past performances and being active is important, particularly leading into the World Cup," he told the Canberra Times.

"With the Kiwis showing that they will be hard to beat, Tonga's rise continuing and the performances of Samoa and Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Tests, the Men's World Cup is wide open."

While the top four is clear in New Zealand, Tonga, England and Australia, there is a host of nations on the cusp of pushing themselves up a wrung or two if they can perform on the big stage this November, including seventh placed Samoa.

They enjoyed a strong victory over the Cook Islands, however the nation will only grow stronger with the inclusion of Origin stars Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Junior Paulo and Josh Papalii.

Nation's will name their final squads after the NRL Grand Final, which takes place less than a fortnight before the opening pool game of the tournament.

OFFICIAL INTERNATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE RANKINGS

1. New Zealand

2. Tonga

3. England

4. Australia

5. Papua New Guinea

6. Fiji

7. Samoa

8. Serbia

9. France

10. Malta