They might have both been linked with moves north to sign on with the Dolphins for their inaugural season, but reports suggest the Canberra Raiders are on the verge of re-signing both Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh.

The news out of the nation's capital has been almost entirely negative in the last week.

English forward Ryan Sutton has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs after a strong finish to the 2021 season, meaning they will be down a middle third next year.

That was only half of the issue though, with Ricky Stuart then dropping him for Round 1 before Sutton's partner took to social media with a tirade directed in Stuart's direction.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

The move for Sutton followed the off-season confirmed exit of Josh Hodgson, who will head to the Parramatta Eels in 2023, and Bailey Simonsson, who went immediately to the Eels for 2022. Harley Smith-Shields has also had his season ended with a knee injury.

According to Fox Sports, Harawira-Naera is set to lock in a three-year deal with the club in the coming days, while Horsburgh is still yet to sign, but will reportedly do so in the coming weeks on an undisclosed deal legnth.

Harawira-Naera and Horsburgh are arguably the two highest-profile players still off-contract for the green machine at the end of the season, with others including Adam Elliott, Matt Frawley, Sam Williams, Jack Wighton (player option) and Tom Starling, who has reportedly already re-signed.

The New Zealand-born Harawira-Naera now has 90 NRL games under his belt and has been named to start this week alongside Hudson Young in the second row, pushing long-time picture of consistency Elliott Whitehead to lock.

Horsburgh meanwhile will come from the bench, but is rated as a likely star of the future.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide